In BMW, Cars, Local News / By Anthony Lim / 16 February 2021 4:08 pm / 2 comments

Earlier today, you read about the G28 BMW 3 Series Gran Sedan going on sale in Thailand, and here’s an interesting snippet about that right-hand drive version of the long-wheelbase G20 – the 330Li M Sport variant for that market is assembled by BMW Group Malaysia at the Inokom plant in Kulim, Kedah.

The export of the car as a CBU unit was confirmed by BMW Malaysia, similar in vein to that taken by the pre-facelift F60 MINI Countryman, which was exported to Thailand under an ASEAN Trade in Goods Agreement (ATIGA) initiative promoting intra-ASEAN trade.

In January, India became the first RHD market to debut the elongated model, which like the left-hand drive version for China is 120 mm longer than a standard G20 and offers an additional 43 mm of rear legroom. With CKD activity taking place in Malaysia, it would be a surprise if BMW Malaysia doesn’t eventually put in on sale here, with the only questions being when, and how much.

The debut of the car up north should give a good indication of what to expect in terms of pricing. At 2.899 million baht (RM391,535), the 330Li M Sport commands a slight price premium over the standard-wheelbase versions of the 3 Series sold in the Kingdom. The entry-level 320d M Sport goes for 2.549 million baht (RM344,264), while the plug-in hybrid 330e M Sport is priced at 2.799 million baht (RM378,029).

Does the idea of a stretched 3 Series have any appeal for you? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section.

GALLERY: G28 BMW 330Li M Sport, Thailand