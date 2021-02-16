In BMW, Cars, International News / By Gerard Lye / 16 February 2021 10:15 am / 0 comments

After India, Thailand is the next right-hand drive country to welcome the long-wheelbase version of the G20 BMW 3 Series. Called the G28 3 Series Gran Sedan over there (its known as the Gran Limousine in India), the elongated model is offered in a sole 330Li M Sport variant, which is priced at 2.899 million baht (RM391,535).

The sum includes BMW Thailand’s BSI Standard package that consists of a three-year/unlimited-mileage warranty and free maintenance for three years/60,000 km. It also makes the 330Li M Sport costlier when compared to the standard-wheelbase versions of the 3 Series sold in Thailand.

By comparison, the entry-level 320d M Sport goes for 2.549 million baht (RM344,264), while the plug-in hybrid 330e M Sport is 2.799 million baht (RM378,029). The premium commanded by the G28 is also seen in BMW India’s pricing structure.

As we’ve seen with India’s Gran Limousine and China’s 3 Series LWB, the G28 shares the same width (1,827 mm) and height (1,442 mm) with the G20. However, it is 110 mm longer at 4,819 mm, with all of it going to the wheelbase that spans 2,961 mm compared to 2,851 you get with the normal 3er.

In 330Li spec, the engine is a 2.0 litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine that outputs 258 PS (255 hp) from 5,000 to 6,500 rpm and 400 Nm of torque from 1,550 to 4,400 rpm. Mated to an eight-speed Steptronic Sport transmission that drives the rear wheels, the variant takes 6.2 seconds to get from zero to 100 km/h and will hit a top speed of 250 km/h.

Equipment-wise, it gets the M Sport package as standard, so there’s sportier, M Aerodynamics bumpers front and rear, with the latter joined by more stylised exhaust outlets. A set of 18-inch M light-alloy wheels in a double spoke, bicolour design is also fitted, paired with 225/45 front and 255/40 rear tyres.

Other items on the kit list includes LED headlamps with high beam assist, a panoramic glass roof, a BMW Individual high-gloss Shadow Line package, a power-operated tailgate, Comfort Access, the Driving Assistant suite of systems, a head-up display, Parking Assistant Plus and cruise control with braking function.

Inside, the car gets black Vernasca leather upholstery, which comes with Cognac décor stitching when paired with a Carbon Black exterior finish, or Macha stitching with Cashmere Silver or Mineral White paintjobs.

Joining this is Aluminium Tetragon trim, an ambient lighting system, three-zone climate control, electrically-adjustable front seats with memory function, an M Sport leather steering wheel, BMW Live Cockpit Professional, ConnectedDrive, gesture control, wireless charging and a Harman Kardon surround sound system.

As for safety, it’s six airbags, the regular suite of passive systems (stability control, traction control, brake control, ABS, brake assist), Cornering Brake Control, side impact protection, Park Distance Control and a surround view camera. No active systems like autonomous emergency braking or active cruise control were listed.

Now that India and Thailand have welcomed the G28, and with both being right-hand drive countries, could we be next in welcoming the stretched 3 Series? Given the pricing in those countries, are you willing to pay more for such a model over the standard-wheelbase G20 offered in Malaysia? Currently, we have three standard variants (320i Sport, 330i M Sport and 330e M Sport), priced from RM226,764 to RM271,212.