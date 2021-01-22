In BMW, Cars, International News / By Gerard Lye / 22 January 2021 12:12 pm / 3 comments

BMW India has launched the long-wheelbase version of the G20 BMW 3 Series, which will be sold alongside the standard-wheelbase model in the country. India becomes the first right-hand-drive market to receive the elongated model, which will be called the G28 3 Series Gran Limousine. A stretched G20 isn’t exactly new, as such a thing already exists in China since 2019, where it is known as the 3 Series LWB.

Like the Chinese version, the Gran Limousine offers 110 mm more wheelbase compared to a regular 3er for a total of 2,961 mm, while the overall length is up by 120 mm to 4,829 mm. It’s still not quite as big as a G30 5 Series (4,936 mm long and 2,975 mm wheelbase), but the added bodywork frees up an additional 43 mm of rear legroom.

For India, the Gran Limousine comes in two regular variants, starting with the 330Li that is priced at 5,150,000 Indian rupees (RM284,702) and the 320Ld for 5,250,000 Indian rupees (RM290,183). Both are equipped with the Luxury Line package as standard, although the company is also offering a limited-run M Sport ‘First Edition’ package with the 330Li for 5,390,000 Indian rupees (RM297,921).

By comparison, the standard-wheelbase 3 Series sold in India, which comes in three variants (330i Sport, 320d Luxury ‘Edition’ and 330i M Sport), is priced between 4,260,000 and 4,990,000 Indian rupees (RM235,550 and RM275,914).

The 330Li variants are powered by a B48 2.0 litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine that makes 258 PS (255 hp) at 5,000 rpm and 400 Nm of torque from 1,550 to 4,400 rpm, which allows for a zero to 100 km/h time of 6.2 seconds.

Meanwhile, the 320Ld sports a B47 2.0 litre four-cylinder turbodiesel that outputs 190 PS (188 hp) at 4,000 rpm and 400 Nm from 1,750 to 2,500 rpm. This is good for a century sprint time of 7.6 seconds with an eight-speed Steptronic Sport automatic transmission driving the rear wheels, which is the same driveline used for the 330Li.

In terms of equipment, both the regular 330Li and 320Ld Luxury Line variants come as standard with 17-inch V-spoke style 775 wheels, LED headlamps, an active grille shutter, three-zone climate control with rear vents, electric powered front seats with driver-side memory function, a panoramic glass roof and a powered tailgate.

Infotainment is handled by the Live Cockpit Professional system, which includes a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10.25-inch central touchscreen. The system supports both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and is linked to a 16-speaker, 464-watt Harman Kardon sound system.

Customers will get to choose from two Vernasca leather colours – Cognac and Oyster – both with black décor stitching and fine-wood oak grain open-pored trim, with highlight trim finishers in Pearl Chrome. Exterior colours include Mineral White, Melbourne Red, Cashmere Silver and Carbon Black, all metallic finishes.

On the safety front, both variants come with six airbags (front, side and curtain), Dynamic Stability Control, Dynamic Traction Control, Cornering Brake Control and Parking Assistant. No active safety systems were mentioned for either variant.

Those that step up to the 330Li M Sport ‘First Edition’ will get more goodies like a sportier M Sport exterior, paddle shifters, an M leather steering wheel, Comfort Access, gesture control for the infotainment system, a head-up display, a 360-degree surround view camera, fine-wood ash grey-brown high-gloss trim and larger 18-inch double-spoke style 848 M wheels.

With India being the first recipient of the G28, there’s a chance that other right-hand drive markets will welcome the model as well. Is a stretched 3 Series something that you’re interested in? How much would you be willing to pay for it? As of now, the standard-wheelbase 3 Series we have here is offered in three standard variants (320i Sport, 330i M Sport and 330e M Sport), priced from RM226,764 to RM271,212.