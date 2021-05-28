In BMW, Cars, Local Car Launches, Local News / By Jonathan Lee / 28 May 2021 11:38 am / 15 comments

Having been teased for the better part of two months, the facelifted G30 BMW 5 Series has officially been launched in Malaysia today. As previously reported, the refreshed executive sedan is being offered in 530e plug-in hybrid and 530i variants, both fitted with the M Sport package out of the gate.

Prices for the locally-assembled models range from RM317,534 for the 530e M Sport to RM368,122 for the 530i M Sport, both on-the-road without insurance inclusive of the sales and service tax (SST) exemption and the standard two-year, unlimited-mileage warranty. These figures are valid until June 30, after which they will increase to RM323,980 and RM378,980 respectively with SST.

With the extended five-year warranty and free scheduled service package, those prices go up to RM334,354 and RM384,942 respectively (RM340,800 and RM395,800 with SST), which are quite a bit cheaper than previously estimated. They are also a little more expensive than the outgoing models, largely due to an upgraded equipment count which we’ll get into.

The G30’s Life Cycle Impulse (LCI, which is what BMW calls a facelift) adds several upgrades to the exterior, including a new front fascia with a more angular double kidney grille. The two nostrils are roughly the same size as before (not comically oversized like recent models) and are flanked by reshaped headlights with L-shaped daytime running lights. New three-dimensional taillights with C-shaped graphics feature at the rear.

The aforementioned M Sport package on both cars adds larger front air intakes with a U-shaped contour running into the headlights, plus a redesigned rear bumper with a contrasting grey bumper insert and trapezoidal tailpipes. Both models come with the same 19-inch Y-spoke Style 845 M alloy wheels, with the 530e also coming with adaptive LED headlights.

Differentiating the 530i are the more advanced Laserlights which are new to the 5 Series, identifiable by their blue illuminated “eyebrows” instead of white. It also gets a satin aluminium finish on the side window frames and Air Breather vents.

Not many changes on the inside, save for remapped steering wheel controls, gloss black centre console buttons, redesigned seats for greater comfort, a revamped 12.3-inch instrument display and another 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen that is two inches larger than before. The car runs on the BMW Operating System 7.0, featuring larger tiles, over-the-air updates and the Intelligent Personal Assistant voice control.

The 530e and 530i are nearly identical on the inside, both coming with an M Sport steering wheel, M side sill scuff plates and M alloy pedals, plus power-adjustable sports seats with driver’s side memory, Dakota leather upholstery, Smoke Grey Aluminium Rhombicle trim and black headlining.

Both cars are also fitted with the Parking Assistant Plus with a 360-degree camera system and a three-dimensional view which can also be accessed remotely – a huge upgrade over the previous reverse camera. The 530i does come with some extra kit, however, such as a sunroof, a head-up display and a 16-speaker, 464-watt Harman Kardon sound system (the 530e receives the 12-speaker, 205-watt BMW HiFi system).

Otherwise, standard equipment remains the same and includes keyless entry, push-button start, four-zone automatic climate control, powered rear windscreen and manual side window sunshades, auto lights and wipers, auto-dimming mirrors and a hands-free powered bootlid.

Safety-wise, both models come with the Driving Assistant package that includes autonomous emergency braking, lane keeping assist and blind spot monitoring with rear cross traffic alert. The 530i gets the additional adaptive cruise control with stop and go, previously offered on the initial imported batch of the pre-facelifted G30 but removed on the CKD models.

Mechanically, the 530i is similar to the previous model. Despite the B48 2.0 litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine getting higher-pressure fuel injection, outputs are identical at 252 PS from 5,200 to 6,500 rpm and 350 Nm of torque between 1,450 and 4,800 rpm – all sent to the rear via an eight-speed automatic gearbox. It gets from zero to 100 km/h in 6.4 seconds and delivers a fuel consumption figure of 6.7 litres per 100 km.

The 530e, on the other hand, receives the upgraded powertrain from the 330e, pairing the 184 PS/300 Nm B48 engine (same outputs as the 520i) and eight-speed auto with a 50 kW (68 PS) electric motor. While outputs are the same at 252 PS and 420 Nm, a new XtraBoost function enables the motor to deliver an extra 30 kW (41 PS) upon acceleration, temporarily bumping the power figure to 292 PS.

As such, the car will get from zero to 100 km/h in only 5.9 seconds. A larger 12 kWh battery (up from 9.2 kWh) brings a useful improvement in all-electric range, which goes up from 48 km to 67 km; fuel consumption is rated at just 2.3 litres per 100 km combined. Another feature that’s new for the 530e this year is an external loudspeaker that plays a sound to alert pedestrians and cyclists at speeds of up to 30 km/h.

The facelifted 5 Series is available in five colours – solid Alpine White and metallic Carbon Black with Cognac upholstery and metallic Phytonic Blue, Sophisto Grey and Bluestone with a black interior. Additionally, both models are available with a number of optional accessories.

The M Performance Parts package consists of a gloss black grille and rear bumper insert, carbon fibre door mirrors and matte black side stripes, side sills, rear spoiler and diffuser. It is priced at RM17,410 but is available with a 10% discount at RM15,712 until December 31.

Exclusive to the 530e is the extended Shadow Line package, which adds a gloss black finish to the grille, side window frames and Air Breather vents to replace the satin aluminium items. The pack retails at RM5,437 but it too comes with a rebate valid until December 31, dropping the price down to RM5,000 excluding labour.

The facelifted 5 Series will be available at dealerships starting today. With the Balloon Financing Plan from BMW Group Financial Services Malaysia, the 530e can be had from just RM3,778 per month, while the 530i starts from only RM4,388 per month, both with an 80% loan and a five-year tenure.

