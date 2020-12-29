In BMW, Cars, Local News / By Mick Chan / 29 December 2020 12:11 pm / 2 comments

Prospective customers of the BMW 5 Series in Malaysia who are fans of the blacked-out look now have one more model to choose from – enter the BMW 530i M Sport Dark Shadow Edition.

The petrol-powered G30 5 Series with the darkened aesthetic is limited to a run of 36 units, and as the nameplate indicates, features the B48 2.0 litre turbocharged petrol inline-four cylinder offering 252 hp from 5,200 to 6,500 rpm and 350 Nm of torque between 1,450 and 4,800 rpm. As before, transmission is via an eight-speed automatic.

The Dark Shadow Edition starts with the exclusive use of Carbon Black exterior paint, and to that it adds Shadow Line parts comprised of black window trim, high-gloss black kidney grille and 20-inch M Performance alloy wheels finished in Orbit Grey, and includes tyre pressure monitoring.

Inside, the Shadow Edition specification offers a choice of Dakota leather trim in black with blue stitching, or in Cognac with contrast stitching. All in, the 530i M Sport Dark Shadow Edition weighs in at RM392,800 on-the-road without insurance, or RM10,000 more than the regular 530i M Sport at RM382,800. The Shadow Line trim and M Performance wheel set are worth RM37,000 when specified separately, says BMW Malaysia.

This also means that the latest pricing for the regular, non-Shadow Edition 530i M Sport has risen by RM10,000 from this year’s pre-SST exemption price of RM372,800, which was then reduced to RM363,756 with the SST exemption that is in place until December 31.

The 530i M Sport Dark Shadow Edition will be available to order exclusively from the BMW Shop Online from January 4, where bookings for the model can be made for a fee of RM1,000. Keen to see the car in the metal? The limited-run 5 Series will be on display at selected dealerships from January until February 18.

