In BMW, Cars, Local News / By Jonathan Lee / 26 March 2021 12:11 pm / 12 comments

BMW 530i M Sport

Having opened the facelifted G30 BMW 5 Series for registrations of interest earlier in the week, BMW Group Malaysia has revealed initial details of the refreshed executive sedan. As previously revealed, the car will be offered in 530e M Sport plug-in hybrid and 530i M Sport variants.

Pricing is estimated to start at RM343,000 for the 530e, while the 530i is due to retail at RM396,000. Both prices are on-the-road without insurance and include the sales and services tax (SST), confirming that deliveries will only start after the middle of the year, past the SST exemption period. They also include the extended five-year, unlimited mileage warranty and free scheduled service.

Both cars share much of their equipment, although the 530i gets a few additional goodies to warrant the higher cost. Aside from the obligatory M Sport bodykit, the two also share the same 19-inch Y-spoke Style 845 M alloy wheels. The differences are in the details – the 530e is fitted with adaptive matrix LED headlights with L-shaped daytime running lights, while the 530i receives the range-topping Laserlight units.

Elsewhere, the 530e’s side window trim and front fender Air Breather vents are painted in Shadow Line gloss black, while on the 530i, they’re made from satin aluminium. Both feature the updated front end design with sharper headlights, a reshaped hexagonal double kidney grille and a U-shaped front bumper, plus three-dimensional taillights with C-shaped graphics and sharper contours for the rear bumper.

BMW 530e M Sport

Inside, the new 5 Series is fitted as standard with the BMW Live Cockpit Professional with the BMW Operating System 7, incorporating 12.3-inch instrument and infotainment displays (the latter is two inches larger than before). You also get repositioned steering wheel controls, gloss black centre console buttons and redesigned seats that are said to offer greater comfort.

The M Sport package adds a meatier three-spoke steering wheel, black headlining and alloy pedals, with both models coming with Dakota leather upholstery and Aluminium Rhombicle trim. Other bits of kit include M Sport brakes, adaptive dampers, keyless entry, four-zone climate control, Parking Assistant Plus with a 360-degree camera system, rear sunshades, Qi wireless smartphone charging and a hands-free powered bootlid.

The 530i adds a few key features, including a BMW Display Key, a sunroof, a head-up display, gesture control and a 16-speaker, 464-watt Harman Kardon sound system (replacing the 12-speaker, 205-watt setup in the 530e). Safety-wise, both models get the Driving Assistant, adding autonomous emergency braking, lane keeping assist and blind spot monitoring. The 530i throws in adaptive cruise control with stop and go.

Mechanically, the 530i is similar to the previous model. Despite the B48 2.0 litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine getting higher-pressure fuel injection, outputs are identical at 252 PS from 5,200 to 6,500 rpm and 350 Nm of torque between 1,450 and 4,800 rpm – all sent to the rear via an eight-speed automatic gearbox.

The 530e, on the other hand, receives the upgraded powertrain from the 330e, pairing the 184 PS/300 Nm B48 engine (same outputs as the 520i) and eight-speed auto with a 58 kW (68 PS) electric motor. While outputs are the same at 252 PS and 420 Nm, a new XtraBoost function enables the motor to deliver an extra 30 kW (41 PS) upon acceleration, temporarily bumping the power figure to 292 PS.

A larger 12 kWh battery (up from 9.2 kWh) brings a useful improvement in all-electric range, which goes up from 48 km to between 62 and 67 km. Another feature that’s new for the 530e this year is a new external loudspeaker that plays a sound to alert pedestrians and cyclists at speeds of up to 30 km/h.

