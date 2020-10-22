At long last, the G20 BMW 330e plug-in hybrid has been launched in Malaysia. Replacing the popular F30, this model carries an almost identical specification to the petrol-powered 330i at a significantly lower price point, all while adding a healthy dose of electric propulsion.
That price, in case you were wondering, is RM264,613 on-the-road without insurance, inclusive of the full sales and service tax (SST) rebate for this locally-assembled vehicle. That makes it nearly RM22,000 less expensive than the 330i.
This figure is only valid on cars built before December 31, after which the 330e reverts to the SST-inclusive price of RM268,800. As always, a five-year, unlimited-mileage warranty, a five-year free service package and a two-year tyre warranty are included in the purchase.
Of course, the biggest difference between the 330e and its 330i sibling is under the bonnet. Here, B48 2.0 litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine has been detuned to 184 PS from 5,000 to 6,000 rpm and 300 Nm of torque between 1,350 and 4,000 rpm. For those keeping score at home, those are exactly the same figures as the entry-level 320i.
Supplementing the internal combustion engine’s output is a 50 kW (68 PS) electric motor, bringing the total up to 252 PS and 420 Nm. New for the G20 model is an XtraBoost function that enables the motor to deliver an extra 30 kW (41 PS) of power under acceleration, resulting in a temporary 292 PS. This is accessible via the Sport drive mode, under kickdown and in the gearbox’s sport and manual modes.
Performance figures include a zero-to-100 km/h sprint time of 5.9 seconds (0.2 seconds faster than before) and a top speed of 230 km/h (up 5 km/h). Meanwhile, the car delivers a fuel consumption figure of 2.2 litres per 100 km and carbon dioxide emissions of just 50 grams per kilometre.
Juicing the electric motor is a 12.0 kWh lithium-ion battery that allows for nearly double the pure electric range, at 56 km. It will also travel in this mode at speeds of up to 140 km/h – 20 km/h up compared to before. The battery sits under the rear seats, reducing boot space from 480 litres to 375 litres, though you can increase the amount of cargo you can carry by folding the 40:20:40-split rear seats.
Charging the battery takes six hours with a 230-volt domestic socket, or 3.6 hours using an AC wallbox or public charger with a maximum output of 3.7 kW. Those figures are 4.3 and 2.6 hours respectively when charging up to 80% of maximum capacity. As usual, the charging port door is on the left front fender, this time sitting just under the M badge of this M Sport model.
As mentioned, the kit list reads similarly to the 330i, both coming as standard with the M Sport package, adaptive LED headlights, 18-inch double-spoke Style 790 M two-tone alloy wheels and M Sport brakes. Keyless entry with proximity locking and unlocking is also fitted, complete with a Digital Key function for smartphones. As yet, it is unclear if it supports Apple’s new CarKey feature.
Inside, you get an M steering wheel, M-specific alloy pedals and power-adjustable sport seats with driver’s side memory. You’ll also find Aluminium Tetragon trim, black headlining and Vernasca leather in either black or cognac. In terms of infotainment, the 330e comes with the top BMW Live Cockpit Professional system, adding a 10.25-inch centre touchscreen and a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster.
Other bits of kit include LED fog lights, triple-zone automatic climate control, 11-colour ambient lighting, a 10-speaker, 205-watt sound system and a hands-free opening boot lid. One crucial new feature that the 330i lacks is the adaptive M suspension, which should smoothen the brittle ride somewhat.
Just like the rest of the local 3 Series lineup (finally!), the 330e is offered with the Driving Assistant package, which includes autonomous emergency braking, lane departure warning, blind spot monitoring and rear collision prevention.
GALLERY: G20 BMW 330e M Sport official photos
Comments
Nice
Msian buyers had learned the hard lesson when they bought the F30 330e. More reliability issue than 320i and 330i, and not as fun as 330i. Some buyers dont even have the habit of charging the car everyday, so its just like driving a 320i with 300kg extra load on the car.
Resell value is really bad and tonnes of used 330e laying around in the used car market.
Hope BMW Malaysia dont chop off the 320i and 330i from the 3-series line up.
I got a friend who is used car dealer. He said for 330e it is consignment where owner leave the car at their place to sell. Used car dealers reluctant to take up 330e themselves due to very bad RV compare to 320i.
I dont think 330i will not phased out, hopefully. Of course, definitely 320i will not phased out too.
Definitely will sell well
I dont think so..
It is just 20k cheaper only than the 330i, and 330i gives much lesser anxiety than hybrid.
For 240k, the 320i is also a good car with lesser power but equipment is already quite generous.
The reason why there are so many F30 330e on the road is because BMW discontinued the 330i and 320i, and only offer 330e and 318i. And that leaves Beemer lover with no choice but to buy the 330e back then.
Well, it all depends for the customers. Im very sure that most people will still buy hybrids. Especially, people will also buy ICE Engines for two petrol variant, inlcuding M locally assembled car.
Thumbs up to BMW 330e CKD
For the same price…S60T8 will give 430ps 680nm 4.3s to 100, roomier interior and a full suit of driver assist and safety features. Just saying
Your S60 T8 never achieve 4.3s to 100 which Volvo claimed, just overrated. Just saying
Same does with other make if you do it yourself. Do you actually have the datalogic installed on your car to get the reading? I know even paultan doesnt have it. So let the professional clock the time for you..the data published by them is verified and certified. Anything you see on youtube can be rigged without you knowing it.
I don’t see the reason why luxury car need to have hybrid. It should be either petrol or full EV car instead. WTH afford to buy a car over RM 260k and intention is to save fuel? If they concern fuel consumption they should go for Civic for half price and reserve the RM 130k to pump petrol. By then the fella can keep the engine rev always staying at 6000rpm and refill the petrol without stress.
But civic always under warranty car with changing spare parts that cost like buying this already. Not worth la to buy civic. At least BMW Malaysia quality and service are gradualy better than Honda Malaysia
No matter how rich the person is, they will definitely try to save money as much as they can. If you have a 600k car also, you will try to save fuel. You want the luxury, but not pay for something that doesn’t benefit you. In short, if you can save petrol, why pay extra for it?
Ultra Richman are highly efficient
Hybrid is the most cost efficient for RM/km. Plug in is a waste of time, if own landed car porch /condo car park doesn’t have the charger.
Do More Pay Less. With Grade A+ Quality.
Of course, I am not sure if BMW 330e drivers are this finese or just trying to gain free EV charging car park access, and save the money for 9 years installments
I wonder what’s the 0-100 acceleration time when XtraBoost isn’t engaged… since it requires quite a few steps.