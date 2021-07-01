In BMW, Cars, Local News / By Jonathan Lee / 1 July 2021 11:31 am / 0 comments

BMW 330i with the BMW Live Cockpit Professional 10.25-inch touchscreen

Launched early last year, the BMW 320i Sport has been updated with a new infotainment system, bringing it up to par with the more expensive 330i and 330e M Sport. This is the second spec revision for the entry-level sedan, having already received the Driving Assistant package not long after going on sale.

We’ll get to the changes in just a bit, but let’s get pricing out of the way first. The 320i now retails at RM230,764, which is exactly RM4,000 more expensive than before. As usual, the price includes both the sales and service tax (SST) exemption and a standard two-year unlimited-mileage warranty; with the optional five-year warranty and service package, the price climbs to RM243,889.

So what do you get for the extra four grand? Well, the 320i is now fitted with the range-topping BMW Live Cockpit Professional, which includes a 10.25-inch centre touchscreen and a fully-digital 12.3-inch instrument display. That’s a big upgrade over the 8.8-inch centre screen and tiny 5.1-inch multi-info display (with analogue dials) fitted to the car before.

BMW 330i with the BMW Live Cockpit Professional 12.3-inch instrument display

The Live Cockpit Professional runs on the latest BMW Operating System 7, adding a new interface with larger tiles, over-the-air software updates and the Intelligent Personal Assistant that can be summoned by saying “Hey BMW.” The 320i was initially launched with the previous sixth-generation system but was quietly upgraded to the new version (still with the small screens) as part of a 2021 model year update.

Otherwise, standard equipment remains largely identical and includes the Sport Line exterior with T-shaped front and rear bumper inserts, adaptive LED headlights, LED fog lights, gloss black side window frames and 18-inch V-spoke style 780 two-tone alloy wheels.

Inside, the car is upholstered in Vernasca leather and features aluminium mesh trim with pearl chrome highlights. Keyless entry, push-button start, triple-zone climate control, power-adjustable front seats with driver’s side memory, parking assist, a reverse camera, six speakers and a hands-free opening bootlid are also part of the kit list. One item that has been omitted is the Qi wireless smartphone charger.

The aforementioned Driving Assistant has also been retained, incorporating autonomous emergency braking, lane keeping assist and blind spot monitoring. Also unchanged are the mechanicals, with the 320i continuing to be powered by the B48 2.0 litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine, making 184 PS from 5,000 to 6,500 rpm and 300 Nm of torque between 1,350 to 4,000 rpm. It’s mated to an eight-speed automatic gearbox.

