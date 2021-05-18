In BMW, Car Reviews, Cars, Video Reviews, Videos / By Matthew H Tong / 18 May 2021 12:45 pm / 3 comments

The G20 BMW 330e M Sport, the direct successor to the popular F30 BMW 330e, has been on sale in Malaysia for close to eight months now. In terms of specifications, it’s almost identical to the petrol-powered 330i, though available at a slightly lower price point of RM264,613.

In case you’re wondering, the price is inclusive of the full sales and service tax (SST) rebate for this CKD model, which makes it nearly RM22,000 less expensive than the 330i. Also included in the price is a five-year unlimited-mileage warranty and a five-year free service package.

Now, powering the sedan is the ubiquitous B48 2.0 litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine, making 184 PS and 300 Nm of torque on its own. Those figures are identical to the entry-level 320i, by the way. A 50 kW electric motor provides propulsion assistance, thus bringing the total output up to 252 PS and 420 Nm. An XtraBoost function (accessible via Sport mode) can temporarily provide an additional 30 kW, bringing output to 292 PS.

Performance figures include a zero-to-100 km/h sprint time of 5.9 seconds (0.2 seconds faster than before) and a top speed of 230 km/h (up 5 km/h). The rated combined fuel consumption is 2.2 litres per 100 km. A 12.0 kWh lithium-ion battery offers up to 56 km of range on a single charge, and can travel at speeds of up to 140 km/h. Boot space is reduced slightly, from 480 litres to 375 litres.

As mentioned, the kit list is similar to the 330i, both coming as standard with the M Sport package, adaptive LED headlights, 18-inch double-spoke Style 790 M two-tone alloy wheels and M Sport brakes. Keyless entry with proximity locking and unlocking is also fitted, complete with a Digital Key function for smartphones. You may read our written review, here.

GALLERY: G20 BMW 330e M Sport