In BMW, Cars, Video Reviews, Videos / By Matthew H Tong / 9 June 2021 6:51 pm / 0 comments

The G20 BMW 3 Series range in Malaysia is rather diverse, and short of the G80 M3, all of them are locally assembled, including the M340i xDrive. It is the first ever BMW M Performance model to be CKD, and the current SST-exempt price tag is RM402,354 (until December 31, 2021). Without the SST exemption, the sports sedan will cost you RM422,800.

While it may not look like much on the outside, the M340i is very much a weapon. It packs the automaker’s venerable B58 3.0 litre inline-six engine that develops 387 PS at 5,800 to 6,500 rpm and 500 Nm from 1,800 to 5,000 rpm. An eight-speed Steptronic Sport automatic transmission with Launch Control is standard, allowing the all-wheel drive (xDrive) sedan to do the century sprint in just 4.4 seconds. Mind you, that’s just one-tenth of a second slower than the F80 BMW M3.

Mechanical highlights include an M Sport differential (fully-variable rear-wheel locking function), valve-controlled M Sport exhaust system, M Sport brakes (four-piston front, single-piston rear calipers finished in blue) variable sport steering, and Adaptive M suspension with new valves and revised control algorithm.

Unique to it are the full LED headlights with BMW Laserlight, mesh kidney grille with Cerium Grey highlights, 19-inch double-spoke 792 M two-tone light-alloy wheels wrapped with 225/40 front and 255/35 rear run-flat rubbers, model-specific badges in Cerium Grey, a low profile rear spoiler, as well as dual integrated exhaust finishers.

Four exterior colours are available for the car – Portimao Blue, Sunset Orange, Black Sapphire and Alpine White. The cabin can be had in either black or cognac colours, whereas the BMW Live Cockpit Professional is standard, comprising a 12.3-inch fully digital instrument display and a 10.25-inch centre screen. There’s also an electrically-operated sunroof, a head-up display, and a 16-speaker, 464 watt Harman Kardon audio system. Watch our review, and let us know what you think of the car!

GALLERY: G20 BMW M340i xDrive