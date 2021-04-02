In BMW, Cars, Local News / By Gerard Lye / 2 April 2021 1:32 pm / 6 comments

BMW Malaysia launched the G20 M340i xDrive and 330e M Sport simultaneously in October last year, and we’re now bringing you comprehensive galleries of the 3 Series variants. Both are locally assembled here in Malaysia and join the existing 320i Sport and 330i M Sport in the range.

For the performance enthusiast, the M340i xDrive is powered by a B58 3.0 litre turbocharged straight-six petrol engine that makes 387 PS (382 hp) from 5,800 to 6,500 rpm and 500 Nm of torque from 1,800 to 5,000 rpm.

The mill is paired with an eight-speed Steptronic Sport automatic transmission and the brand’s xDrive all-wheel drive system, allowing for a 0-100 km/h sprint time of just 4.4 seconds and a top speed capped at 250 km/h.

Other goodies include an M Sport differential, which offers an electronically-controlled, fully-variable rear-wheel locking function, as well as an M Sport exhaust system, M Sport brake system and Adaptive M Suspension.

You’ll spot an M340i by its M Performance mesh-styled front grille and Cerium grey finish applied to the front air inlet surrounds, side mirror caps and tailpipe trim. Other cues include the M Aerodynamics package, M rear spoiler, BMW Individual high-gloss Shadow Line trim treatments, BMW Laserlight headlamps and 19-inch double-spoke style 792M two-tone light-alloy wheels

Inside, there’s an M leather-wrapped steering wheel with shift paddles, M-specific alloy pedals and front aluminium door sills with dedicated “M340i” lettering. The digital instrument cluster also gets model-specific branding to remind you that you got the performance-focused variant.

If efficiency is more your cup of tea, the 330e M Sport delivers a fuel consumption figure of 2.2 litres per 100 km and emits just 50 grams per kilometre of CO2. This is thanks to its B48 2.0 litre turbo four-cylinder petrol engine that makes 184 PS (181 hp) from 5,000 to 6,000 rpm and 300 Nm from 1,350 to 4,000 rpm, mated to an eight-speed Steptronic Sport automatic transmission.

The figures are similar to what you’ll get with the base 320i, but the engine is supplemented by a 68 PS (67 hp or 50 kW) electric motor for a total system output of 252 PS (249 hp) and 420 Nm. An XtraBoost function enables the e-motor to provide an extra 41 PS (40 hp or 30 kW) under acceleration for a temporary 292 PS (288 hp).

The e-motor draws power from a 12-kWh lithium-ion battery and enables up to 56 km of pure electric driving range at speeds of up to 140 km/h. For charging, it’ll take 3.6 hours to get top the battery off with an AC wallbox or public charger that outputs 3.7 kW, or six hours with a conventional, 230-volt domestic socket.

G20 BMW M340i xDrive (left), 330e M Sport (right)

Standard with the 330e is the M Sport package, which looks similar to the styling kit on the M340i, save for the lack of corner inlets. The kidney grille also features vertical slats instead of a mesh pattern, with adaptive LED headlamps flanking it, while a set of 18-inch double-spoke style 790 M two-tone alloys are visually less aggressive. As part of the M Sport package, you’ll also get M Sport brakes, M steering wheel and M-specific alloy pedals.

Both variants come with triple-zone automatic climate control, 11-colour ambient lighting, Aluminium Tetragon trim, Anthracite headlining, Vernasca leather, the BMW Live Cockpit Professional system and Driving Assistant suite. The 330e gets a 10-speaker sound system, while the M340i sports a fancier Harman Kardon surround sound system.

As for pricing, with the ongoing sales tax relief (100% since both are CKD models), the M340i goes for RM402,354 with the extended warranty (five-year/unlimited mileage) and service (five-year/100,000 km) package. Without the package, the price drops to RM389,234, but it’s just a two-year warranty. The 330e is priced at RM264,613 with the said extended warranty and service package, or RM251,493 without it. These are on-the-road prices without insurance.

GALLERY: G20 BMW M340i xDrive

GALLERY: G20 BMW 330e M Sport