In BMW, Cars, Local Car Launches, Local News / By Anthony Lim / 22 October 2020 10:35 am / 15 comments

BMW Malaysia has officially launched the G20 BMW M340i xDrive in the country. The variant, which was introduced alongside the 330e M Sport plug-in hybrid today, now sits at the top of a four-model Malaysian 3 Series line-up that includes the 330i M Sport and 320i Sport.

The M340i, which was first revealed in Los Angeles back in November 2018, has the honour of being the first-ever locally-assembled CKD M Performance variant. It’s also the only one in the local quartet to be equipped with an inline-six powertrain.

The said mill is the 3.0 litre twin-scroll turbocharged B58 in its revamped B30O1 form, offering 382 hp (or 387 PS) at 5,800 to 6,500 rpm and 500 Nm from 1,800 to 5,000 rpm in the way of output. The power output is 13 hp more than when the car was first announced and when briefly trialled on track by this publication during the international media drive for the G20, although torque remains unchanged.

The lump is paired with an eight-speed Steptronic Sport automatic transmission, which features a Launch Control function and short ratios for the lower gears to improve acceleration. As denoted by the model suffix, xDrive all-wheel drive is present, and in terms of performance the M340i will do the 0-100 km/h sprint in 4.4 seconds, with top speed capped at 250 km/h.

Aside from the rear-biased xDrive system, the variant features an M Sport differential, which offers an electronically-controlled, fully-variable rear-wheel locking function. Also standard fitment is a

valve-controlled M Sport exhaust system, which provides oodles of noticeable growl in Sport and Sport+ drive modes.

Other mechanical highlights include an M Sport brake system, comprising four-piston front and single-piston rear units, with the calipers finished in blue, as well as variable sport steering. As for suspension, BMW Malaysia has specified the car with an electronically-controlled Adaptive M suspension, which features new valves and a revised control algorithm to enable load-dependent control of the damping forces.

Exterior-wise, the M340i comes dressed with an M Aerodynamics package, M rear spoiler and BMW Individual high-gloss Shadow Line trim elements. Elsewhere, the model-specific mesh-styled front grille, front air inlet surrounds, side mirror caps and tailpipe trim are finished in a signature Cerium Grey metallic shade to further highlight the variant by sight.

Speaking of the tailpipes, dual trapezoidal exhaust finishers find their way on, and the local specification sees the car being equipped with BMW Laserlight headlamps and 19-inch double-spoke 792 M two-tone light-alloy wheels, wrapped with 225/40 front and 255/35 rear runflat rubbers.

Inside, the M340i features front sports seats and Vernasca leather upholstery, with two colour scheme choices being available, namely black or Cognac, as it is with the 330e M Sport. Other cabin styling elements include aluminium tetragon interior trim, with highlights in pearl chrome, and BMW Individual headliner finished in anthracite.

Interior kit includes an M leather-wrapped steering wheel with shift paddles, M-specific alloy pedals and front aluminium door sills with dedicated “M340i” lettering. The variant designation also adorns the digital instrument cluster, so you’ll always be reminded of what you’re driving.

Other standard fit bits include a BMW Live Cockpit Professional infotainment system featuring a 10.25-inch centre screen and a 12.3-inch fully-digital instrument display, three-zone auto air-conditioning, 11-shade ambient lighting, an electrically-operated sunroof, a head-up display and a 16-speaker, 464 watt Harman Kardon audio system.

In terms of driving assistance systems, the M340i comes with cruise control with braking function, parking assistant, a rear view camera and a Driving Assistant package, which contains front collision warning with brake intervention (or autonomous emergency braking), lane departure warning, lane change warning, rear cross traffic alert and rear collision prevention in its kitbag.

Four exterior colours are available for the car, and these are Portimao Blue, Sunset Orange, Black Sapphire and Alpine White. Finally, pricing. The locally-assembled G20 BMW M340i is priced at RM422,800 (on-the-road without insurance), but the current SST exemption in place brings the retail price down to RM402,354 until December 31, 2020.

