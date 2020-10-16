In BMW, Cars, Local News / By Anthony Lim / 16 October 2020 6:42 pm / 15 comments

BMW Malaysia is set to add another G20 3 Series variant to the local line-up in the near future, and this one promises to be a scorcher. The said model is the M340i xDrive, which will have the honour of being the first-ever locally-assembled CKD M Performance variant when it arrives on the scene. Its upcoming introduction was revealed by a product document sighted by this publication.

The M340i xDrive, which made its debut at the Los Angeles Auto Show in November 2018, will be powered by a 3.0 litre straight-six engine. The twin-scroll turbocharged B58 in its B30O1 guise offers 382 hp (or 387 PS) at 5,800 to 6,500 rpm and 500 Nm from 1,800 to 5,000 rpm.

Incidentally, before anoraks point it out, yes, the mill’s current power output is up by 13 hp (or 13 PS / 10 kW) from when the M340i xDrive was originally announced and when briefly sampled during the international media drive for the G20 two years ago, right up to last year – the output then was 369 hp (or 374 PS), although torque of the OL version of the B58 remains unchanged.

Working with an eight-speed Steptronic Sport automatic transmission and xDrive all-wheel drive, the engine propels the 1,670 kg offering from standstill to 100 km/h in just 4.4 seconds and on to a 250 km/h top speed.

Aside from the rear-biased xDrive system, the variant also features a M Sport differential, which offers electronically-controlled, fully-variable rear-wheel locking function. Other specific novelties include an Adaptive M suspension, which lowers the ride height by 10 mm, and four-piston front and single-piston rear M Sport brakes, with the calipers finished in blue.

Exterior equipment on the local specification M340i will include an M Aerodynamics package, M rear spoiler as well as BMW Individual high-gloss Shadow Line trim elements. Additionally, a number of items will be finished in a signature Cerium Grey shade, these being the front grille, front air inlet surrounds and side mirror caps.

Other exterior highlights include BMW Laserlight headlamps, dual trapezoidal exhaust tailpipe finishers and 19-inch double-spoke 792 M bi-colour light-alloy wheels wrapped with runflat rubbers.

Inside, the M340i will be dressed in Vernasca leather upholstery, with two colour schemes available – black and Cognac. Additionally, the cabin features aluminium tetragon interior trim elements with highlights in pearl chrome as well as BMW Individual headliner in an anthracite shade.

Elsewhere, there are front sports seats, a M steering wheel and M-specific pedals, and other standard fit items include a 16-speaker, 464 watt Harman Kardon audio system, a 10.25-inch touchscreen navigation display, three-zone auto air-conditioning, 11-shade ambient lighting and a head-up display.

In terms of driving assistance systems, there’s parking assistant, a rear view camera and a Driving Assistant package, which has front collision warning with brake intervention (or autonomous emergency braking), lane departure warning, lane change warning, rear cross traffic alert and rear collision prevention in its kitbag.

Buyers will have four exterior colours to choose from, these being Portimao Blue, Sunset Orange, Black Sapphire and Alpine White. As for pricing, that’s not fixed yet, but the document suggests an estimated price of around RM430,000 for the car. More on the BMW M340i xDrive when it eventually makes its debut.