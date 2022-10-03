In BMW, Cars, Local News / By Gerard Lye / 3 October 2022 3:42 pm / 7 comments

Here’s a full gallery of the BMW 330i M Sport Runout Edition, which is one of two limited edition variants of the G20 3 Series introduced by BMW Malaysia in July this year. The asking price for the 330i M Sport Runout Edition is RM288,680, making it RM5,000 more than a regular 330i M Sport that retails at RM283,680.

The figures are on-the-road without insurance and inclusive of a standard two-year warranty, and if you want the five-year extended warranty and service package, the Runout Edition’s price goes up to RM304,800.

For the RM5,000 premium paid over a standard 330i M Sport, the Runout Edition gains additional features like a Harman Kardon sound system instead of the default HiFi loudspeaker system, as well as a powered sunroof.

Elsewhere, the Runout Edition is fitted with 19-inch M double-spoke (style 791 M) alloy wheels, which are an inch larger than the regular variant’s 18-inch (style 790 M) alloys. Available exterior paint finishes include Alpine White, Black Sapphire, Mineral Grey and M Portimao Blue, all paired with a Vernasca Black leather interior.

The rest of the kit list is identical to the 330i M Sport, including adaptive LED headlamps, an M Sport styling package, M Sport brakes with blue-painted calipers, M Sport suspension interior trim finisher Aluminium Tetragon with highlight trim finisher in Pearl Chrome, BMW Live Cockpit Professional with a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and 10.25-inch touchscreen, ConnectedDrive services, Comfort Access, three-zone climate control and an ambient lighting system.

Also present are the Driving Assistant (lane departure warning, lane change warning, front collision warning with brake intervention, rear cross-traffic alert and rear collision prevention), along with Attentiveness Assistant, cruise control with braking function, Parking Assistant with Reversing Assistant and a rearview camera.

Mechanically, you’ll still get a a 2.0 litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine making 258 PS (255 hp) from 5,000 to 6,500 rpm and 400 Nm of torque from 1,550 to 4,400 rpm. The mill is paired with an eight-speed Steptronic Sport automatic transmission that sends drive to the rear wheels.

With the 3 Series facelift already revealed as of May, the Runout Edition is likely a swansong offering ahead of the revised executive sedan’s arrival. When that will take place remains to be seen, but if you’re curious about the changes made, we have a detailed comparison for your consideration.