Here’s a full gallery of the BMW 330i M Sport Runout Edition, which is one of two limited edition variants of the G20 3 Series introduced by BMW Malaysia in July this year. The asking price for the 330i M Sport Runout Edition is RM288,680, making it RM5,000 more than a regular 330i M Sport that retails at RM283,680.
The figures are on-the-road without insurance and inclusive of a standard two-year warranty, and if you want the five-year extended warranty and service package, the Runout Edition’s price goes up to RM304,800.
For the RM5,000 premium paid over a standard 330i M Sport, the Runout Edition gains additional features like a Harman Kardon sound system instead of the default HiFi loudspeaker system, as well as a powered sunroof.
Elsewhere, the Runout Edition is fitted with 19-inch M double-spoke (style 791 M) alloy wheels, which are an inch larger than the regular variant’s 18-inch (style 790 M) alloys. Available exterior paint finishes include Alpine White, Black Sapphire, Mineral Grey and M Portimao Blue, all paired with a Vernasca Black leather interior.
The rest of the kit list is identical to the 330i M Sport, including adaptive LED headlamps, an M Sport styling package, M Sport brakes with blue-painted calipers, M Sport suspension interior trim finisher Aluminium Tetragon with highlight trim finisher in Pearl Chrome, BMW Live Cockpit Professional with a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and 10.25-inch touchscreen, ConnectedDrive services, Comfort Access, three-zone climate control and an ambient lighting system.
Also present are the Driving Assistant (lane departure warning, lane change warning, front collision warning with brake intervention, rear cross-traffic alert and rear collision prevention), along with Attentiveness Assistant, cruise control with braking function, Parking Assistant with Reversing Assistant and a rearview camera.
Mechanically, you’ll still get a a 2.0 litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine making 258 PS (255 hp) from 5,000 to 6,500 rpm and 400 Nm of torque from 1,550 to 4,400 rpm. The mill is paired with an eight-speed Steptronic Sport automatic transmission that sends drive to the rear wheels.
With the 3 Series facelift already revealed as of May, the Runout Edition is likely a swansong offering ahead of the revised executive sedan’s arrival. When that will take place remains to be seen, but if you’re curious about the changes made, we have a detailed comparison for your consideration.
Comments
hopefully bmw takes note and spec their cars like this from the get go for their new 3 series. Malaysians almost always luck out of an upgraded sound system or niceties like a sunroof despite spending big money for a car.
I wonder why BMW Malaysia really is still so dumb that a runout edition special edition can’t even have driving assistant plus with adaptive cruise control, but instead they put other useless features that look nice.
288K car and specs still good as a 2018 myvi. BMW Malaysia profit margins must be crazy.
Better to top up to Higher Spec BMW 530iM for Adaptive Cruise Control.
To avoid the low spec Passive Cruise Control..
” The asking price for the 330i M Sport Runout Edition is RM288,680, making it RM5,000 more than a regular 330i M Sport that retails at RM288,680.” I believe it should be RM283,600
worth getting the pre facelift for the good quality climate control system. new facelift one is terrible.
19 inch wheels. Those with dentures. Beware.
Power boot is more useful than sunroof