In BMW, Cars, Local Car Launches, Local News / By Matthew H Tong / 9 January 2020 2:13 pm / 8 comments

BMW Malaysia has finally introduced the 320i Sport to the G20 3 Series line-up, and the locally-assembled sedan is priced at RM243,800. Included in the sticker price is a five-year unlimited mileage warranty with free scheduled service, 24-month run-flat tyre warranty, BMW Roadside Assistance, BMW White Card, and BMW Service Online.

Let’s first get to the juicy bits, the powertrain. Underneath the bonnet is the company’s tried and tested B48 2.0 litre four-cylinder petrol engine with BMW TwinPower Turbo, producing 184 hp at 5,000 to 6,500 rpm and 300 Nm at 1,350 to 4,000 rpm. Drive is sent to the rear wheels through an eight-speed ZF automatic gearbox, sending the sedan from 0-100 km/h in 7.1 seconds. Top speed is 235 km/h, while the combined fuel consumption is 6.3 litres per 100 km.

In comparison, the same engine powering the 330i M Sport is tuned to produce 258 hp at 5,000 rpm and 400 Nm at 1,550 rpm. That’s enough to send it from standstill to 100 km/h in 5.8 seconds, and onwards to a top speed of 250 km/h. Its combined fuel consumption is rated at 6.4 litres per 100 km, so the difference is diminutive. But remember, the 330i M Sport costs a full RM45k more.

On the outside, the 320i Sport gets the same mid-range adaptive LED headlights as the 330i, but the lower front and rear bumpers are less aggressive, though the former still features horizontal LED fog lamps with integrated air curtains. The lower intake loses the M Sport’s honeycomb mesh design, and settles with three horizontal bars instead.

Round the side, it sits on dual-tone 18-inch V-spoke style 780 alloys, shod with 225/45 profile run-flat tyres on all corners (the 330i M Sport gets wider 255/40 rears). Exterior colour options include Mediterranean Blue, Black Sapphire, Alpine White, Mineral Grey, and Sunset Orange.

For the cabin, the seats are wrapped in black Vernasca leather as standard, and the trims get an aluminium ‘mesh effect’ design that’s finished in pearl chrome. There’s also a new three-spoke leather-wrapped steering wheel with shift paddles, but arguably the biggest omission here is the 12.3-inch digital instrument panel from the BMW Live Cockpit Professional package.

Instead, the 320i Sport gets BMW Live Cockpit Plus, comprising a traditional set of analogue gauges with an integrated 5.7-inch digital display along the bottom of the panel. There are further differences as well – the centre touchscreen display (with Bluetooth connectivity) now measures 8.8-inch diagonally, which shrunk from the fancier 10.25-inch unit from the BMW Live Cockpit Professional. That means thicker bezels, too.

Unfortunately, BMW’s latest Operating System 7.0 isn’t available here. The smaller head unit only comes with Operating System 6.0, and it’s hooked up to a 100-watt, six-speaker setup. For kit, there’s a Qi wireless charging tray, three-zone automatic climate control, powered driver seat with memory function, 11-colour ambient lighting system, and contactless boot opening.

For safety, there’s the usual three-lettered acronyms, six airbags, and Isofix child seat mounts on the two outer rear seats. As with most BMWs in Malaysia, the 320i Sport doesn’t get much in the way of driver assistance systems. There’s only Attentiveness Assistant, passive cruise control with braking function, parking assistant with reversing assist, and rear view camera.

Lastly, the car comes with BMW ConnectedDrive services with Intelligent Emergency Call, Teleservices, BMW Digital Key, and welcome lights. Again, the BMW 320i Sport retails at RM243,800, and can be purchased via the Balloon Financing Plan (offered by BMW Group Financial Services Malaysia) from RM2,788 monthly (figure is based on 80% loan on a five-year tenure). So, what do you think?