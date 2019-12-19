In BMW, Cars, Local News, Spyshots / By Matthew H Tong / 19 December 2019 11:18 am / 13 comments

It looks like BMW Malaysia will be introducing a second variant to the G20 BMW 3 Series line-up very soon. Reader Paartha Sarathy has just spotted this Alpine White 320i Sport on a flatbed truck near Port Klang, clearly indicating its imminent arrival.

Now, the 320i is powered by the ubiquitous B48 2.0 litre four-cylinder petrol engine with BMW TwinPower Turbo, producing 184 hp at 5,000 to 6,500 rpm and 300 Nm at 1,350 to 4,000 rpm. Drive is sent to the rear wheels through an eight-speed ZF automatic gearbox, sending the sedan from 0-100 km/h in 7.1 seconds. Top speed is 240 km/h.

As the “less sporty” derivative of the G20, the 320i has a combined fuel consumption between 5.5 to 5.9 litres per 100 km, and emits between 126 to 136 grammes of CO2 per km.

In terms of equipment, there’s no way of telling what the 320i Sport will get, but it appears to be sitting on 17-inch twin-five spoke alloy wheels. Unfortunately, there’s no frontal view of the car, so it remains to be seen if it will get the 330i M Sport‘s full LED headlights. In any case, the front fascia of the 320i will probably look like that of the 330e above, so let’s just hope it won’t get the base LED headlights which admittedly ruined the looks of the 530e Sport.

Elsewhere, expect items such as the BMW Live Cockpit Professional to be available, which comprise of the 10.25-inch display in the centre dash and a 12.3-inch digital display for the driver. It will also get the BMW Operating System 7.0, complete with an iDrive rotary controller.

Leather seats should be standard as well, as should features such as dual-zone climate control, keyless entry with push-start button, handsfree bootlid opening, cruise control, powered seats, folding rear bench, Qi wireless charging tray, and more. Who’s excited for this?