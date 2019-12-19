It looks like BMW Malaysia will be introducing a second variant to the G20 BMW 3 Series line-up very soon. Reader Paartha Sarathy has just spotted this Alpine White 320i Sport on a flatbed truck near Port Klang, clearly indicating its imminent arrival.
Now, the 320i is powered by the ubiquitous B48 2.0 litre four-cylinder petrol engine with BMW TwinPower Turbo, producing 184 hp at 5,000 to 6,500 rpm and 300 Nm at 1,350 to 4,000 rpm. Drive is sent to the rear wheels through an eight-speed ZF automatic gearbox, sending the sedan from 0-100 km/h in 7.1 seconds. Top speed is 240 km/h.
As the “less sporty” derivative of the G20, the 320i has a combined fuel consumption between 5.5 to 5.9 litres per 100 km, and emits between 126 to 136 grammes of CO2 per km.
In terms of equipment, there’s no way of telling what the 320i Sport will get, but it appears to be sitting on 17-inch twin-five spoke alloy wheels. Unfortunately, there’s no frontal view of the car, so it remains to be seen if it will get the 330i M Sport‘s full LED headlights. In any case, the front fascia of the 320i will probably look like that of the 330e above, so let’s just hope it won’t get the base LED headlights which admittedly ruined the looks of the 530e Sport.
Elsewhere, expect items such as the BMW Live Cockpit Professional to be available, which comprise of the 10.25-inch display in the centre dash and a 12.3-inch digital display for the driver. It will also get the BMW Operating System 7.0, complete with an iDrive rotary controller.
Leather seats should be standard as well, as should features such as dual-zone climate control, keyless entry with push-start button, handsfree bootlid opening, cruise control, powered seats, folding rear bench, Qi wireless charging tray, and more. Who’s excited for this?
Comments
Delicious!
Volvo S60 408hp Hypersport sedan. period
Hopefully BMW malaysia would consider to bring the 340i m-sport as to compete with c43 Amg, at least buyer can have alternative choice besides c43 amg.
The Volvo S60 T5 R is the alternative
BMW – 330iM The car handles and drives great, but the appalling ride comfort and tin kosong spec is very disappointing. Zero Advanced Safety Features. no AEB, even Axia has AEB. 6 Airbags only yet dont have BSM and Dynamic Radar Cruise Control like Toyota Corrolla Handsome and Mazda3 Sexy.
BMW 320i? sub-entry level of 330iM?
thanks but no thanks
249k
Confirmed ?
I’ll hold up and wait to see what’s on the menu. Expect it to NOT come with AEB haha
Any idea of launching date in 2020.? Hope in the 1st Q of 2020
Where is the 320d? i missed the 2010-2015 period when Auto Bavaria eager to bring diesel model here.
they said it looks like a honda city but how many of them there can even afford a honda city?
Still not a Tesla.
Finally.. this is what Malaysian want..
The removal of F30 320i was a bad move.. not everyone wants a hybrid nor the 1.5 3-potter… No wonder all the sales goes to Merc C200