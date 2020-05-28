In BMW, Cars, International News / By Jonathan Lee / 28 May 2020 4:24 pm / 0 comments

With the release of a new BMW comes a slew of new M Performance products to show off, and the facelifted G30 5 Series is no exception. The refreshed executive sedan and wagon can be decked out in the usual range of over-the-top accessories for an overtly sporty look, in concert with the M Sport package.

Starting from the front end, the new 5 Series can be equipped with an assortment of carbon fibre parts, including bumper attachments, a splitter and even surrounds for the double kidney grille, which themselves appear to be available in illuminated form.

The side Air Breather vents, door mirror caps and side skirt extensions can also be had in carbon, while decorative graphics can be applied to the side skirts and shoulder line to emphasise the design. Around the back, the grey rear bumper insert can be swapped out with a gloss black version with an additional body colour panel, and for increased showiness there’s even a proper diffuser, in either carbon or matte black.

For the sedan body style, there are three spoiler options to choose from – a small lip finished in carbon fibre or matte black or a larger Pro version in carbon. Rounding off the exterior additions are a variety of forged alloy wheel options – the 19-inch double-spoke Style 786 M in matte black, the 20-inch multi-spoke Style 732 M in two-tone and the 20-inch double-spoke Style 669 M in either two-tone or full Orbit Grey.

Behind these rollers, you can fit 19-inch M Performance brakes with red callipers, while diesel models can be had with an M Performance exhaust systems. Whichever model you have, you can swap out the standard chrome tailpipe finishers with carbon fibre items – as you can with the fuel filler cap.

Step inside – admiring the projected M Performance logo as you open the door – and you’ll find the M Performance steering wheel in standard and carbon fibre versions, the latter with leather or Alcantara grips. You can also add carbon fibre paddle shifters, M Performance floor mats and a carbon fibre/Alcantara key cover to turn your car into something worthy of showing off at your owner’s club teh tarik session.