16 February 2022

Arriving in Malaysia is the 2022 G02 BMW X4 facelift, which comes just over half a year after the G02 X4 and G01 X3 facelifts made their debuts last June. Like the facelifted G01 X3 range also launched in Malaysia at the same time, the facelifted G02 X4 is locally assembled (CKD) in Malaysia.

In terms of visual updates, the G02 X4 gains vertical reflectors along with a rear bumper that is now fitted with new inserts. As on the X3 LCI – Life Cycle Impulse, or facelift in BMW terms – the revised X4 also gets a new set of free-form exhaust outlets.

The refreshed G02 X4 for Malaysia launches in a single powertrain specification, which is the xDrive30i M Sport. Like the X3 LCI of the same designation, the X4 xDrive30i packs a 2.0 litre turbocharged inline-four cylinder petrol engine rated to produce 252 hp and 350 Nm of torque, sending drive to the xDrive intelligent all-wheel-drive system through an eight-speed automatic gearbox.

Revisions inside that come as part of the mid-lifecycle update over the pre-facelift iteration of the X4 include the Live Cockpit Professional setup comprised of dual 12.3-inch displays, zinc-plated air vent elements and new control elements in the centre console beneath the display.

Like the updated BMW X3 range, the X4 LCI gets the BMW Operating System 7, BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant along with a range of BMW Connected services. Prompt updates are provided by over-the-air remote software upgrades.

As on the G01 X3 facelift, the G02 X4 facelift gains an expanded feature set in the BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant, which now allows its users to open windows and adjust the vehicle’s air-conditioning through voice commands. Also new is the cloud-based BMW Maps navigation system, which is now more precise, and combines simplified destination entry points with more comprehensive traffic updates.

Advanced driver assistance systems in the G02 X4 xDrive30i LCI for Malaysia include the Driving Assistant which offers as standard lane change warning, land departure warning and front collision warning with brake intervention (AEB). These are joined by Parking Assistant, as well as Reversing Assistant.

Exterior colours for the facelifted X4 include Alpine White, Piemont Red, Phytonic Blue and Carbon Black, which are paired with Vernasca leather in black with contrast stitching. For the Alpine White and Carbon Black exterior colours, buyers can alternatively specify the Vernasca leather upholstery in Tacora Red.

The 2022 G02 BMW X4 xDrive30i facelift is priced at RM398,800 on-the-road without insurance, including a five-year unlimited mileage warranty with BMW Service and Repair Inclusive, including sales and service tax.