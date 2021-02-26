In BMW, Cars, Local Car Launches, Local News / By Matthew H Tong / 26 February 2021 4:10 pm / 0 comments

The G22 BMW 430i Coupe M Sport has officially landed in Malaysia, nearly three months after its fire-breathing G82 M4 sibling made its introduction here in December 2020. The fully imported 430i is available solely as an M Sport model, and it is priced from RM441,680 (with SST exemption).

Included in the base price is a two-year unlimited mileage warranty with no free service. Now, let us remind you again to purchase the car with the optional five-year warranty and free service package, which bumps the price to RM454,800.

Included in the price is the RM36,000 Innovation Package, which consists of Vernasca leather upholstery, BMW Laserlights, high beam assist, Harman Kardon surround sound system, BMW Connected Package Professional, and Sensatec (synthetic leather) instrument panel. This is fitted as standard from launch, which means customers who pre-booked the coupe are the only ones who can get the car from the previous base price of RM405,680 (with two-year unlimited warranty, no free service).

Let’s go through the standard kit, starting with engine. Powering the rear-wheel drive coupe is the ubiquitous B48 2.0 litre four-cylinder turbocharged engine that makes 258 hp and 400 Nm of torque from 1,550 to 4,400 rpm. An eight-speed Steptronic Sport automatic transmission is standard, propelling the 1,620-kg car from standstill to 100 km/h in 5.8 seconds. The top speed is 250 km/h.

Other goodies to go along with the M Sport model are M Sport suspension, M Sport brakes with blue calipers, variable sport steering, LED headlights and fog lights, M Sport exterior kit with M Aerodynamics package and BMW Individual high-gloss Shadow Line, mesh kidney grille with matte aluminium nuggets, chrome exhaust finishers, and 19-inch M light alloy double-spoke style 797 M bicolour wheels with mixed profile (225/40 front, 255/35 rear) run-flat tyres. There’s a vast selection of add-on options, but we’ll get to those further down.

Inside, our 430i gets BMW Live Cockpit Professional with a 12.3-inch fully digital instrument binnacle, a 10.25-inch touchscreen display in the middle with BMW Operating System 7.0, BMW ConnectedDrive services, wireless charging, and the aforementioned Harman Kardon surround sound system and Sensatec instrument panel.

Being an M Sport model, it gets the requisite anthracite headlining, M leather-wrapped steering wheel, M-specific foot pedals, powered front sports seats with memory function (driver side only), aluminium Tetragon trimmings finished in pearl chrome, seat belts with M Sport stripes, and Vernasca leather seats (available in Tacora Red, Mocha, Black, Oyster, and Cognac colours). Without the IP pack, these Vernasca upgrades cost RM15,260!

There’s also ambient lighting with 11 predefined settings, electrochromic rear view mirror and driver’s side mirror, triple-zone automatic climate control, welcome light carpet and BMW’s Comfort Access system.

In the safety department, the coupe is fitted with BMW Driving Assistant, comprising systems such as front collision warning with brake intervention, rear cross-traffic warning, rear collision prevention, lane departure warning, lane change warning, and cruise control with braking function. There’s also Parking Assistant with reversing assist and a rear view camera.

Now, onto options. The 430i M Sport can be had six colours – Alpine White, Black Sapphire metallic, Portimao Blue metallic, Arctic Race Blue metallic (seen in the pictures here), Dravit Grey metallic and Tanzanite Blue metallic. The last two colours will cost you RM9,160, each.

If you fancy an all-black set of wheels, you can opt for the M light alloy wheels double-spoke style 791 M at no added cost. But if you want grippier performance tyres to go with them, you’ll have to cough up an additional RM8,290 for a full four-piece set.

Besides that, there’s the Y-spoke style 783 Bicolour set with standard tyres at RM10,120, or RM18,400 with the performance tyres. There’s also a more unique 19-inch BMW Individual light double-spoke style 793 bicolour that costs RM13,170, but these only come with regular run-flats instead.

Click to enlarge spec sheet

Besides that, there are eight interior trim options as well, ranging from various aluminium and wood trimmings, including three BMW Individual finishers – piano black, high-gloss aluminium fabric, and ‘Fineline’ open-pore black wood inserts. Each of them costs RM6,110.

Other optional goodies include adaptive M suspension (RM5,240), powered tailgate (RM4,360), BMW Individual Lights Shadow Line (RM2,620), M Carbon exterior package (RM25,290), M rear spoiler (RM1,750), front seats with lumbar support (RM2,180), heated front seats (RM3,320), ventilated front seats (RM7,850), and galvanised switchgears (RM880).

The more advanced Driving Assistant Professional pack costs an extra RM12,210, while the active cruise control with stop-and-go function is an extra RM3,930. Want gesture control and head-up display? Those are RM2,620 and RM9,600 add-ons, and the remote engine start function costs RM3,060. You may click here to check out the online configurator. So, what do you think?

GALLERY: G22 BMW 430i Coupe M Sport official photos