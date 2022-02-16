In BMW, Cars, Local Car Launches, Local News / By Matthew H Tong / 16 February 2022 10:48 am / 3 comments

The G01 BMW X3 xDrive30e M Sport has officially been launched in Malaysia. This is the first time a plug-in hybrid variant of the X3 is available here, and the locally-assembled SUV arrives in the facelifted LCI guise. It’s priced at RM356,800 with the five-year unlimited mileage warranty with free scheduled service package, or exactly RM2,000 less than the X3 xDrive30i M Sport.

The PHEV powertrain here should be familiar to most. Its primary propulsion comes from the B48 2.0 litre turbocharged four-pot that makes 184 PS at 5,000 to 6,500 rpm and 300 Nm of torque from 1,350 to 4,000 revolutions.

It’s mated to an 80 kW (109 PS) electric motor that’s housed within the eight-speed automatic transmission, and the total system output is 292 PS and 420 Nm. That’s good for a century sprint time of 6.1 seconds and a top speed of 210 km/h. The top speed in electric mode is 135 km/h, whereas the combined fuel consumption is between 2.0 to 2.6 litres per 100 km.

A 12 kWh lithium-ion battery pack is capable of providing between 42 km to 50 km of pure electric range, and supports AC charging at a rate of up to 3.7 kW via a Type 2 connector. An 80% state-of-charge can be achieved in 2.4 hours, whereas a full charge is around 3.7 hours.

As for the design side of things, the X3 now features a slightly larger kidney grille, and the LED headlights are 10 mm flatter than before. The tail lights are completely new as well, and complementing the M Sport kit is a set of staggered 20-inch light alloys. M Sport suspension is also standard here.

Inside, the updates are much more pronounced. There’s a larger 10.25-inch infotainment display with BMW Operating System 7, and the entire centre stack is replaced with the one from the G20 3 Series. The centre console is also new, grafted from the latest G22 4 Series. BMW Live Cockpit Professional with the 12.3-inch fully digital instrument display is standard here.

For safety, the X3 range now include Driving Assistant as standard, which includes Lane Change Warning, Lane Departure Warning, and autonomous emergency braking (AEB). Exclusive to the PHEV is Parking Assistant Plus with Park Assist for end-on, lateral and parallel parking, as well as automatic exiting.

Exterior colour options include Alpine White, Brooklyn Grey, Phytonic Blue and Carbon Black, while interior upholstery is either black Vernasca leather with blue stitching or Mokka Vernasca leather for Alpine White and Carbon Black. The X3 is also capable of over-the-air remote software upgrades, and the feature set for the BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant have been expanded as well.

BMW Group Malaysia managing director, Hans de Visser said: “Last year, the BMW X Portfolio recorded over 3,200 deliveries in Malaysia – contributing to just over 38% of total deliveries from the BMW brand. This success of the BMW X portfolio signals a strong market within the country, in turn affirming our confidence in expanding and revolutionising the automotive industry here with more local assembly facilities and infrastructure.”

GALLERY: G01 BMW X3 xDrive30e LCI