28 April 2021

BMW Group Malaysia has announced the appointment of Hans de Visser as its new managing director and CEO, effective May 1, 2021, replacing Harald Hoelzl who was appointed back in March 2018.

De Visser brings with him over 29 years of experience within the BMW Group, initially starting out as a manager in marketing communications at BMW Motorrad in Munich. Before his current role as marketing director at BMW Russia, de Visser served in various sales and marketing roles across markets such as the Middle East, Central Eastern Europe, Spain as well as in BMW Group’s headquarters in Munich.

“Hans’ broad experience in various roles in marketing and sales, as well as his international background will be extremely valuable in his new position,” commented Hendrik von Kuenheim, senior vice-president of Asia Pacific, Eastern Europe, Middle East, Africa at BMW Group.

During his first two months in Malaysia, Hoelzl will accompany de Visser before taking on a new role for the BMW Group in Vienna, Austria. While at the helm, Hoelzl led BMW Group Malaysia back to the top spot in the premium segment with a 52% market share in 2020. The company also achieved over 90% positive satisfaction responses from customers and became a leading electrified mobility provider as well as local assembler in the premium segment.

“I also want to take the opportunity to thank Harald for his work over the last few years in Malaysia. He and his team made BMW number one in the segment and strengthened the position of the company in the country,” von Kuenheim added.