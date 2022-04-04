In BMW, Cars, Local News / By Gerard Lye / 4 April 2022 6:32 pm / 0 comments

Pricing for the BMW iX3 has been revised in Malaysia, with the higher-spec Impressive variant now costing RM3,000 more than what we reported in the middle of March this year. At the time, online pre-bookings for the electric SUV were open with a fee of RM5,000, and those who are interested can still place an order.

With the latest price list (effective March 14, 2022 at the time of writing), the Impressive variant now retails at RM318,608.94 on-the-road without insurance, inclusive of a basic two-year, unlimited-mileage warranty as well as the ongoing sales and service tax (SST) rebate that is valid until June 30, 2022 – 50% as the iX3 is a fully-imported (CBU) model.

The new price is RM3,000 more than the RM315,608.94 BMW Malaysia listed previously, and this is also true if you want the extended five-year warranty and five-year/100,000 km service package, which brings the price up to RM334,248.94 (previously RM331,248.94).

As for the Inspiring variant, its pricing remains unchanged at RM298,354.69 with the basic warranty package, or RM313,994.69 with the extended warranty and service package. Both variants are also offered with a Power Package (22 kW AC home wallbox and a Type 2 charging cable) that will cost an additional RM5,000.

2022 BMW iX3 M Sport Impressive spec sheet

Keep in mind that these prices factor in the government’s exemptions on import tax, excise duty and road tax for electric vehicles (EVs), which made the iX3 cheaper – by RM10,200 for the Inspiring and now, by RM8,200 for the Impressive.

Both variants feature a rear-mounted electric motor delivering 210 kW (286 PS) and 400 Nm of torque, which is good for a zero to 100 km/h time of 6.8 seconds and an electronically-limited top speed of 180 km/h.

The e-motor draws power from a 73.8-kWh lithium-ion battery that provides a range of between 453 and 461 km on the WLTP cycle. Charging takes around seven and a half hours with the maximum AC charging power of 11 kW, but with a DC fast charger at up to 150 kW, getting from a 0-80% state of charge in just 32 minutes.

The base Inspiring model comes with the M Sport package, adaptive LED headlights, 19-inch Style 842 aerodynamic alloy wheels, Vernasca leather upholstery, a stitched Sensatec faux leather-wrapped dashboard, brushed aluminium interior trim with Pearl Chrome finishers and galvanised silver switchgear.

2022 BMW iX3 M Sport Inspiring spec sheet

Also fitted are keyless entry, push-button start, adaptive dampers, power-adjustable front seats with heating and driver’s side memory, triple-zone automatic climate control, a Qi wireless charger, a panoramic glass sunroof, parking assist with the Reversing Assistant, a 12-speaker, 205-watt sound system, a reverse camera and a hands-free powered tailgate.

The Impressive model builds upon the Inspiring by adding Laserlight headlamps, staggered 20-inch Style 890 M alloys, a head-up display, acoustic glass front side windows, gesture control, a 16-speaker, 464-watt Harmon Kardon sound system, a 360-degree camera system and IconicSounds Electric synthetic driving sounds.

The Driving Assistant Professional package is standard on both and includes autonomous emergency braking, evasive steering assist, adaptive cruise control with stop and go, lane centring assist, blind spot monitoring, traffic sign recognition, emergency stop assist and adaptive high beam. Also on are an acoustic warning system for pedestrians and Active Protection.

GALLERY: BMW iX3 M Sport Impressive in Malaysia