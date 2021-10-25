In BMW, Cars, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, Local Car Launches, Local News / By Jonathan Lee / 25 October 2021 10:06 am / 6 comments

Days after spec sheets of the new BMW iX3 had been leaked online, BMW Group Malaysia has made it official by finally launching the electric SUV here. The second electric model being introduced this year, the car provides a more affordable alternative to the larger iX, using the X3 as its base.

As has already been made known, the car arrives in Inspiring and Impressive variants priced at RM317,360 and RM336,360 respectively, on-the-road without insurance. These figures include the sales and service tax (SST), meaning that deliveries will only begin next year after the exemption ends on December 31 – although it may well get extended again. Just 30 units will be made available for Malaysia for now.

A two-year, unlimited-mileage warranty comes as standard – as usual, you can upgrade to a five-year warranty and service package, which bumps up those prices to RM330,800 and RM349,800. You can also opt for a Power Package, which adds a 22 kW BMW i Wallbox and a BMW i Standard Charging Cable and is priced at RM5,000 (without installation); with this, the iX3 is priced from RM322,360 to RM341,360 with the two-year warranty and from RM335,800 to RM354,800 with the five-year warranty and service pack.

Both variants are identical mechanically, powered by a rear-mounted electric motor delivering 210 kW (286 PS) and 400 Nm of torque. So equipped, the iX3 will get from zero to 100 km/h in 6.8 seconds before hitting an electronically-limited top speed of 180 km/h.

The car is also fitted with a 73.8 kWh lithium-ion battery that provides a range of between 453 and 461 km on the WLTP cycle. Charging the iX3 takes around seven and a half hours using the maximum AC charging power of 11 kW; alternatively, you can juice the battery through a DC fast charger at up to 150 kW, filling it up to 80% in just 32 minutes.

The iX3 arrives in Malaysia in facelifted form (before the regular X3 gets its nip and tuck) and thus gets slimmer trapezoidal headlights, a larger conjoined grille and pincer-style three-dimensional taillights. Having previously been offered without the M Sport package, the sportier look is now fitted as standard, adding a large hexagonal centre air intake, L-shaped corner inlets, body-coloured cladding and a large rear diffuser.

The changes are even more pronounced inside, with a new angular dashboard that borrows elements from the G20 3 Series, including the ergonomic clustered switchgear. The centre touchscreen is larger at 12.3 inches across, part of the now-standard BMW Live Cockpit Professional that also adds a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster.

Spec sheets for iX3 M Sport Inspiring, click to enlarge

There’s no large curved display panel to be had here, unlike in the iX; the car retains the use of BMW Operating System 7 instead of the newer eighth-generation software. As part of the M Sport package, the iX3 also receives an M Sport steering wheel, sports seats and black headlining.

In terms of specs, there aren’t a great deal of differences between the two variants. The base Inspiring model already comes well-equipped with adaptive LED headlights, 19-inch Style 842 aerodynamic alloy wheels, Vernasca leather upholstery, a stitched Sensatec faux leather-wrapped dashboard, brushed aluminium interior trim with Pearl Chrome finishers and galvanised silver switchgear.

Also fitted are keyless entry, push-button start, adaptive dampers, power-adjustable front seats with heating and driver’s side memory, triple-zone automatic climate control, a Qi wireless charger, a panoramic glass sunroof, parking assist with the Reversing Assistant, a 12-speaker, 205-watt sound system, a reverse camera and a hands-free powered tailgate.

Spec sheets for iX3 M Sport Impressive, click to enlarge

The Impressive model adds Laserlight headlamps, staggered 20-inch Style 890 M alloys, a head-up display, acoustic glass front side windows, gesture control, a 14-speaker, 464-watt Harmon Kardon sound system, a 360-degree camera system and IconicSounds Electric synthetic driving sounds – the latter developed in partnership with renown composer Hans Zimmer.

Impressively (no pun intended), both variants come with the Driving Assistant Professional package, adding a full complement of active safety features. These include autonomous emergency braking, evasive steering assist, adaptive cruise control with stop and go, lane centring assist, blind spot monitoring, traffic sign recognition, emergency stop assist and adaptive high beam.

The iX3 also comes as standard with an acoustic warning for pedestrians and Active Protection. The latter is BMW’s version of Mercedes-Benz’s Pre-Safe that primes the seat belt pre-tensioners and closes all windows if the car detects an imminent collision.

GALLERY: BMW iX3 facelift official global photos