In BMW, Cars, Local News / By Gerard Lye / 2 September 2021 11:16 am / 6 comments

Here’s a full gallery of the G28 BMW 330Li M Sport, which is the long-wheelbase version of the G20 3 Series launched in Malaysia back in July. If you want one, it’ll cost you RM277,164 on-the-road without insurance, and that takes into account the ongoing sales tax exemption, which is 100% as this is a locally-assembled (CKD) model.

The sum is inclusive of a two-year, unlimited-mileage warranty, but if you want a five-year extended warranty and service package, the price rises to RM290,284. With or without the aftersales add-on, you’re looking at a premium of nearly RM6,000 more than the regular-wheelbase 330i M Sport for more rear legroom.

On that mention, the main difference between the 330Li and 330i is the wheelbase, with the latter’s being 110 mm longer at 2,961 mm. The extended body and roof also result in the height being increased by six mm over the 330i to 1,441 mm. Despite these changes, the 330Li is still 144 mm shorter in overall length compared to the G30 5 Series (4,819 mm vs 4,963 mm) and 14 mm shorter in wheelbase (the 5 Series’ measures 2,961 mm).

With more space between the front and rear wheels, rear passengers can enjoy 42 mm more legroom than in the 330i, but the 480 litres of boot space is unchanged. While the 330Li looks similar to its shorter alternative, it gets model-specific trapezoidal exhaust exits at the rear instead of round pipes, a light bar behind the front seats linked to the car’s 11-colour ambient lighting system, and the rear seats no longer fold down.

In terms of equipment, the 330Li gets the M Sport appearance package as standard, which consists of aggressive bumpers and deeper side skirts. This is paired with a set of 18-inch five-double-spoke style 848 M two-tone alloy wheels that replace the 330i’s multi-spoke style 790 M units, while the M Sport brakes with blue calipers are substituted with standard items. As for lighting, it’s the same adaptive LED headlamps as the 330i, although the 330Li doesn’t get front LED fog lamps.

Moving inside, you’ll find Mocha brown Vernasca leather upholstery and Aluminium Tetragon dashboard trim, along with the BMW Live Cockpit Professional System that features a 12.3-inch digital instrument display, a 10.25-inch centre touchscreen and 205-watt HiFi sound system.

BMW 330Li rear legroom (left), 330i rear legroom (right); person shown is 175 cm tall

Compared to the 330i, the 330Li’s dashboard is wrapped in Sensatec faux leather and there are silver galvanic controls. The front seats are also standard comfort seats instead of sport seats, still with power adjustment and a driver’s side memory function.

Also exclusive to the 330Li is a panoramic glass roof, which enters the fray at the expense of the Qi wireless charger, while a beige headliner is used instead of the 330i’s black. Additionally, there are just two exterior colours to choose from – Mineral White and Carbon Black – compared to the shorter model’s five options.

The rest of the kit list are familiar items you’ll also find on the 330i, including keyless entry and engine start, triple-zone automatic climate control, auto-dimming mirrors, auto lights and wipers, passive cruise control, parking assist, reversing assist, a reverse camera and a hands-free opening tailgate (manual close). The Driving Assistant, which incorporates autonomous emergency braking, lane keeping assist and blind spot monitoring, is also standard.

BMW 330Li M Sport spec sheet; click to enlarge

Based on the interior fittings, 330Li appears to be geared towards providing more luxurious and comfortable driving experience. The use of a regular Servotronic steering system and comfort suspension instead of the 330i’s variable sports steering and passive M Sport suspension is a reflection of this.

The rest of the mechanicals remains unchanged, with a B48 2.0 litre turbocharged four-cylinder providing 258 PS (255 hp) from 5,000 to 6,500 rpm and 400 Nm of torque from 1,550 to 4,400 rpm. This is paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission (with paddle shifters) that sends drive to the rear wheels, allowing for a 0-100 km/h time of 6.2 seconds (0.4 seconds slower than the 330i).