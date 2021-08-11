In BMW, Cars, International News / By Matthew H Tong / 11 August 2021 11:07 am / 1 comment

The G08 BMW iX3 is technically just over a year old, having made its debut in July 2020. But with the unveiling of the G01 X3 LCI two months ago, it’s only logical for its fully electric counterpart to receive the same nip and tuck.

Obvious visual changes include the slimmer LED headlight cluster (10 mm flatter than before), brand new LED tail lights with darkened surrounds, new 19-inch aero-optimised wheels, and a slightly larger kidney grille. Extra options include adaptive LED headlights with BMW Laserlight and 20-inch two-tone M wheels.

M Sport package is offered as standard now, which brings with it sportier-looking front and rear bumpers. The front lower intake has been made wider, and features a 10-stage active air flap control to cool drive systems such as the brakes. The air curtains have also been given blue accents.

Inside, enhancements made to the iX3 mirror that of the X3. The infotainment display is much larger now at 12.3 inches diagonally, matching the size of the digital instrument cluster. You’ll find blue accents on the push-start button, gear lever selector and emblem on the wheel boss. There’s ambient lighting as well, providing BMW i blue illumination in its default setting.

For options, base models get Sensatec perforated upholstery finished in black or cognac as standard. This can be upgraded to Vernasca leather upholstery in a choice of Mokka, Oyster or Black with blue contrast stitching. With M Sport pack now standard, it gets anthracite headlining and dark Aluminium Rhombicle trimmings.

The “Impressive” optional pack adds acoustic front door windows, comfort access, Vernasca leather, BMW gesture control, head-up display, Harman Kardon sound system and BMW IconicSounds Electric function (different driving sounds simulated at speeds). A start/stop acoustic sequence developed with Hans Zimmer is standard, though.

No changes have been made to its electric powertrain, because it is already running the automaker’s latest fifth-generation eDrive technology. The electric motor is capable of generating a maximum of 210 kW (286 PS) and 400 Nm of torque. A single-speed transmission sends drive to the rear wheels, allowing it to sprint from standstill to 100 km/h in 6.8 seconds. Top speed is limited to 180 km/h.

A 74 kWh lithium-ion battery pack is said to provide a range of up to 460 km (WLTP cycle), and can be charged at a maximum rate of 150 kW (DC). Charging from 10% to 80% takes just 32 minutes, and a 10-minute charge adds 100 km of range. The iX3 ships with a 11 kW onboard charger as standard. When plugged into a 11 kW Wallbox, the battery can be fully replenished (from 0% to 100%) in 7.5 hours.

Safety-wise, the SUV comes with BMW Driving Assistant Professional as standard. This includes front collision warning system, speed limit info with no-overtaking indicator, active navigation function, automatic speed limit assist with route monitoring, active cruise control with stop-and-go function, lane change warning, lane departure warning, lane keeping assist with active side collision protection, as well as front and rear cross-traffic alert with rear collision prevention.

Production of the updated iX3 will begin in September at BMW’s joint venture Shenyang facility in China, supplying both the local and export market. Pricing for the iX3 in Germany starts from 67,300 euros (RM334k).