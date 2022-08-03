In BMW, Cars, Electric Cars in Malaysia, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, Video Reviews / By Pan Eu Jin / 3 August 2022 12:23 pm / 1 comment

These days, there’s no shortage of choice when it comes to BMW SUVs, and that’s also becoming the case with its electric SUV lineup as well. Locally, there’s the BMW iX, which we reviewed earlier as well as its smaller sibling, the iX3 electric SUV, which we’re taking an in-depth look at today.

The fully electric BMW iX3 was introduced in Malaysia in its facelifted form and is available in two variants, Inspiring and Impressive, with the latter being the focus of the video. While both may be dressed with an M Sport body kit, there are some distinctive features in the higher-end Impressive variant to differentiate it from the Inspiring model.

The iX3 Impressive is fitted with headlamps powered by BMW’s Laser Light technology, along with 20-inch Style 890 wheels compared to the 19-inch wheels in the Inspiring variant.

Inside, the iX3 features three-zone air-conditioning, wireless charging, hands-free powered tailgate, a panoramic sunroof, Parking Assist with Reversing Assistant, Vernasca leather upholstery, a 12.3-inch touchscreen with BMW Live Cockpit Professional and an M Sport steering wheel, but the Impressive specification adds on a bit more in terms of kit.

The variant gets a head-up display, a 464 watt 16-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, gesture control, acoustic glass for the front windows, a 360-degree camera system and lastly, the BMW IconicSounds Electric featuring electric driving sounds by world renowned composer Hans Zimmer.

Both fully-imported iX3 variants offer the same performance. They’re powered by an electric motor offering 286 PS and 400 Nm. Driving the rear wheels, the motor is capable of propelling the 2,200 kg iX3 from zero to-100 km/h in just 6.8 seconds. Its top speed is limited to 180 km/h.

A 73.8 kWh lithium-ion battery offers the electric SUV between 453 km and 461 km of electric driving range on the WLTP test cycle. In terms of charging, it takes seven and the half hours to fully charge the iX3 with an 11 kW AC charger, but with an 150 kW DC charger, it takes just 32 minutes to charge the iX3’s battery up to an 80% SoC.

As for driver assistance equipment, the iX3 comes with the Driving Assistant Professional Package featuring autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control with stop and go, lane centering assist and evasive steering assist. As it is silent while on the move, there is also an acoustic warning system for pedestrians.

With new prices announced post-SST exemption, the BMW iX3 now starts from RM307,160 for the Inspiring variant, while the Impressive variant starts from RM328,160. With the extended warranty and servicing package, it’s RM322,800 for the iX3 Inspiring and RM343,800 for the iX3 Impressive.