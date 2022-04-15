In BMW, Car Reviews, Electric Cars in Malaysia, Video Reviews, Videos / By Matthew H Tong / 15 April 2022 9:18 pm / 0 comments

At long last, we have finally gotten our hands on a review unit of the BMW iX. The fully electric SUV is Munich’s latest and greatest, and can be had in this entry-level xDrive40 or the swankier Sport model.

If you’re looking to buy an iX, note that the starting price is around RM352k, or RM371k if you opt for the five-year warranty and service package. The xDrive40 Sport model goes for RM407k instead. All models come with an eight-year or 160,000 km battery warranty as standard.

Powering the xDrive40 variants are two electric motors, one on each axle, hence xDrive. Combined, they make 240 kW, or 326 PS and 630 Nm of torque. That’s good for a century sprint time of 6.1 seconds and a top speed of 200 km/h. You won’t win a drag race against the Volvo XC40 Recharge Pure Electric, but you’ll definitely turn more heads in the Bimmer.

A 76.6 kWh lithium-ion battery provides a range of up to 425 km (WLTP cycle). The car supports a maximum of 11 kW AC charging, through which the battery can be fully charged in 7 hours 15 minutes. xDrive40 models support a maximum DC charge rate of 150 kW, which juices up the battery from 10% to 80% in roughly 30 minutes.

Standard equipment includes keyless entry, push-button start, standard passive dampers, Qi wireless charging, gesture control, park assist, a reverse camera and 12 speakers with 205 watts of output. The Sport variant adds darkened Laserlights, Sport brakes with blue callipers, a panoramic sunroof with Sky Lounge lighting, black headlining, a 360-degree camera and an 18-speaker, 655-watt Harman Kardon sound system.

Safety-wise, the iX comes as standard with the Driver Assistant package, incorporating autonomous emergency braking, lane keeping assist, blind spot monitoring and rear cross traffic alert, plus automatic high beam. The Sport throws in the Professional pack with adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go and lane centring assist for Level 2 semi-autonomous driving functionality, along with a tyre pressure monitoring system and selective high beam blocking to prevent dazzling other motorists.