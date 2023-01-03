In BMW, Cars, Local News / By Paul Tan / 3 January 2023 8:01 am / 10 comments

BMW Malaysia has added the BMW iX xDrive50 to its online configurator, revealing a pricetag of RM546,800, which represents a premium of RM143k over the base xDrive40’s RM403,800 price tag. The iX xDrive40 Sport priced at RM447,800 is now the middle child in the BMW iX line-up.

Upgrading to the xDrive50 model gets you more powerful electric motors, now with a total system output of 523 horsepower and 765 Nm of torque. This is paired with a larger 111.5 kWh battery (109.4 kWh usable). This is significantly more than the xDrive40 models’ 326hp and 76.6 kWh.

As a result, the iX xDrive50 sprints to 100 km/h in just 4.6 seconds, much faster than the xDrive40’s 6.1 seconds. BMW quotes a WLTP range of 630 km for the iX with the bigger battery, compared to 425 km for the baseline model.

As far as we can tell, specs are identical between the xDrive40 Sport and the xDrive50 based on what is written in the online configurator. This might mean you’re paying more just for the extra performance and range. But until they upload a spec sheet/brochure for this particular model, we can’t say 100% for sure yet.

If specs are indeed the same, the omission of an upgrade to dual-axle air suspension that’s available in other markets will be missed as this could have given the iX the increase in comfort levels and versatility in suspension settings that it would have benefited from.

Based on xDrive40 Sport specs, the xDrive50 will also get BMW Laserlight headlamps with high-beam assistant, 22-inch aerodynamic wheels, Comfort Access, powered tailgate, Live Cockpit Professional system with a curved 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster display, which is connected to the 14.9-inch central touchscreen display.

Other features are the Sky Lounge panorama glass roof, an 18-speaker Harman Kardon sound system (no upgrade to Bowers & Wilkins Diamond Surround), anthracite headliner and pillar trims, as well as the Clear & Bold interior trim applications. This includes switches made of real crystal glass and decorative elements made of open-pored wood in the center console.

For safety, the iX comes with BMW Driving Assistant package as standard, which includes lane departure warning, lane change warning, front collision warning with brake intervention (AEB), rear cross-traffic warning and rear collision prevention. There’s also BMW’s Parking Assistant with reversing assist, active park distance control and a rear-view camera and passive cruise control.

For the xDrive40 Sport and xDrive50, you get additional tyre pressure monitoring system, Parking Assistant Plus and the included surround view camera, along with the Driving Assistant Professional package that brings in adaptive cruise control with stop and go function, steering and lane control assist, automatic speed limit assist and evasion assistant.

