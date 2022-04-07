In BMW, Cars, Electric Cars in Malaysia, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, International News / By Jonathan Lee / 7 April 2022 11:31 am / 0 comments

The BMW iX has been available for sale in Malaysia since August 2021, but only now have we gotten our hands on a local unit, as deliveries are slated to kick off in the middle of this month. The electric SUV (likely this particular unit) has been making the marketing rounds starting from December, with a different Sport model cropping up in January.

As always, we’ll have an in-depth video review of the car up in due time, but for now we have a full gallery of the car for you to peruse. The car you see here is in entry-level xDrive40 spec, priced at RM361,430 on-the-road without insurance, or RM379,800 with a five-year warranty and service package instead of the standard two-year, unlimited-mileage coverage (all models come with an eight-year/160,000 km battery warranty).

These prices include the 50% sales and service tax (SST) rebate valid until June 30, as well as the government’s import tax, excise duty and road tax exemptions for electric vehicles. The aforementioned Sport variant raises the price by RM46,000 to RM407,430, or RM425,800 with the five-year warranty and service package. A RM4,600 Power Package throws in a 22 kW wallbox charger and a public charging cable.

Power comes from twin electric motors, delivering combined outputs of 240 kW (326 PS) and 630 Nm of torque. So equipped, this X5-sized car will get from zero to 100 km/h in 6.1 seconds before hitting a top speed of 200 km/h. A 76.6 kWh lithium-ion battery provides a range of 425 km on the WLTP cycle. A more powerful xDrive50 with a longer range is planned, but there’s no news on that yet.

The iX accepts up to 11 kW of AC charging, meaning that it won’t be able to fully utilise the wallbox’s output; a full charge takes seven hours and 15 minutes. The car will also support up to 150 kW of DC fast charging using a Combined Charging System (CCS) connector, filling the battery from 10% to 80% in 31 minutes.

Revealed to the world in late 2020, the iX actually has roots in the 2018 Vision iNEXT concept and carries several of that car’s design cues into production. These include the large blanked-off double kidney grille, flat trapezoidal LED headlights, prominent square fender flares, black D-pillar appliqués and slim L-shaped taillights. The regular model comes with L-shaped front bumper corners and matte black body cladding, whereas the Sport gets triangular corner panels and gloss black and body-coloured mouldings.

The standard xDrive40 also rides on 21-inch two-tone 1010 alloy wheels instead of the 22-inch 1020 rollers of the Sport. This particular car also sports the optional Titan Bronze exterior highlights but, strangely, not the Laserlight headlights that come together as part of the RM15,740 Design Package. The doors come with recessed door handles and coupé-style frameless windows, which are a nice touch.

Step inside and you’ll find a minimalist cabin that’s a step change from past BMW models, with a minimalist horizontal dashboard, a freestanding curved display panel, a floating centre console with flush controls and a design that uses plenty of diagonal lines. This lightly-optioned example gets an “Atelier” interior design with black Sensatec faux leather upholstery and Gold Bronze trim.

Front and centre is a 12.3-inch digital instrument display and a 14.9-inch widescreen infotainment touchscreen. Both of these run the new BMW Operating System 8 with striking colourful graphics, My Modes for different driving styles and customisable instrument layouts. The iDrive controller is a new transparent disc with a gold bezel, with the Sport model getting a faceted crystal knob and an open-pore wood base.

The system also integrates the climate controls into the display, and to ensure the driver does not need to fiddle with the settings too often, the automatic setting will make adjustments based on the number of occupants and even the intensity and direction of the sunlight. Four-zone control is fitted as standard.

The iX is a five-seater, the front pews coming with integrated headrests and power adjustment (including lumbar) with driver’s side memory; the switches are now mounted on the doors, Mercedes-Benz-style. The backrests also come with two USB-C ports on either side for the rear occupants, along with slots for fitting optional accessories, such as a coat hanger or an iPad holder.

Boot space is a round 500 litres and there’s also a large amount of underfloor storage for charging cables, although unfortunately there’s no front boot. Also, because the taillights are mounted entirely on the hands-free powered tailgate, there are auxiliary lamps that function when the boot is open.

Standard equipment includes keyless entry, push-button start, standard passive dampers, Qi wireless charging, gesture control, park assist, a reverse camera and 12 speakers with 205 watts of output. The Sport variant adds darkened Laserlights, Sport brakes with blue callipers, a panoramic sunroof with Sky Lounge lighting, black headlining, a 360-degree camera and an 18-speaker, 655-watt Harman Kardon sound system.

Safety-wise, the iX comes as standard with the Driver Assistant package, incorporating autonomous emergency braking, lane keeping assist, blind spot monitoring and rear cross traffic alert, plus automatic high beam. The Sport throws in the Professional pack with adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go and lane centring assist for Level 2 semi-autonomous driving functionality, along with a tyre pressure monitoring system and selective high beam blocking to prevent dazzling other motorists.