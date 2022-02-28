In BMW, Cars, Local News / By Gerard Lye / 28 February 2022 5:46 pm / 0 comments

BMW Group Malaysia has expanded its network of BMW i charging facilities in the country with the addition of a new 180-kW DC fast charger at Regas Premium Auto Kuching, coinciding with the arrival of the BMW iX in East Malaysia.

The iX was first launched in Malaysia back in August last year and has since benefitted from the government’s financial incentives for EVs beginning this year. With import and excise duties as well as sales tax exemption (50% as the iX is a CBU model), the iX is priced from RM356,987.35 on-the-road without insurance in East Malaysia.

“2022 will be a momentous year for us at BMW Group Malaysia as we gear towards an electrified offensive that will transform the local automotive landscape to one that is electrifying and sustainable. As such, it is important that we continue working closely with all our stakeholders, especially our dealers, to ensure that essential charging infrastructures are in place to accelerate this shift across the country,” said Hans de Visser, managing director of BMW Group Malaysia.

“The arrival of the first-ever BMW iX, as well as the installation of a new BMW i DC fast charging facility at Regas Premium Auto Kuching are testament to this approach, and we are thrilled for our customers in Sarawak to experience ‘Sheer Electric Driving Pleasure’ at its finest,” he added.

“As the only authorised BMW dealer in Sarawak, we are honoured to be able to represent the ‘Future of Electrified Mobility’ here, on behalf of BMW Group Malaysia – with the installation of the new BMW i DC fast charger, one of only two DC fast charging facilities currently available in the state. The arrival of the all-electric BMW iX is also timely as customer interest and appreciation for electrified vehicles steadily rise in East Malaysia,” commented Jolene Tay, marketing manager of Regas Premium Auto.

“This development of better infrastructure to accelerate the uptake of electromobility amongst motorists in Sarawak is a move that we warmly welcome from all stakeholders in the industry,” said Datuk Sri Sim Kui Hian, deputy chief minister and minister of public health, housing and local government of Sarawak.

“The confidence shown by BMW Group Malaysia and Regas Group on the viability of electrifying the automotive industry here aligns with our goals for sustainable mobility as well, and we hope to see more automakers taking inspiration from this to also work collaboratively in bringing up the ecosystem for electromobility here in Sarawak,” he added.