By Gerard Lye / 13 January 2022 1:01 pm

The BMW iX has received new pricing in line with the government’s decision to exempt electric vehicles (EVs) from import and excise duties this year. Based on BMW Malaysia’s latest price list, the iX xDrive40 now retails at RM361,430 on-the-road without insurance, which is RM58,200 less than when the EV was first launched here back in August last year.

Meanwhile, the iX xDrive40 Sport is now priced at RM407,430, or RM65,200 cheaper than before. It should be noted that the Sport is an add-on package for the iX that previously costs RM53,000, but has since been reduced to RM46,000 following the new price list.

Both the xDrive40 and xDrive40 Sport can also be optioned with the Power Package, which throws in a 22 kW BMW i Wallbox and public charging cable, for an additional RM4,600 – the price of this add-on is unchanged from before.

The prices mentioned are inclusive of a two-year warranty, but if you want the extended warranty (five years, unlimited mileage) and service (five years, 120,000 km mileage) package, the price of the xDrive40 rises to RM379,800, while the xDrive40 Sport becomes RM425,800. An eight-year, 160,000 km warranty for the drive battery is standard.

Just to shed more light on the aftersales packages, BMW Malaysia offers the extended warranty and service package at a discounted price of RM18,370 for the iX when optioned during purchase, which is what’s applied to the prices mentioned above.

However, if you purchased the iX without the extended warranty and service package, and decide you want them later on, you can choose to separately pay for the six-year vehicle warranty (RM12,500) and service package (RM8,000) – together they are RM20,500.

In terms of powertrain, the xDrive40 two electric motors, with one on each axle to provide all-wheel drive. Together, there’s 326 PS (322 hp or 240 kW) and 630 Nm available, which is good for a zero to 100 km/h time of 6.1 seconds and top speed of 200 km/h.

The electric motors draw power from a lithium-ion battery with a gross energy capacity of 76.6 kWh (71 kWh net) that provides up to 425 km of range following WLTP standards. For charging, the xDrive40 supports AC charging up to 11 kW via a Type 2 connection, with a full charge taking seven hours and 15 minutes with a suitable charger. The xDrive40 also supports DC fast charging up to 150 kW via a CCS2 connection, which can get the SUV from a 10-80% state of charge in about 31 minutes.

Equipment-wise, the xDrive40 comes standard with LED headlamps with high-beam assistant, 21-inch aerodynamic wheels (style 1010 bicolour 3D polished finish), Comfort Access as well as side frame decorative moulding and window cavity covers in black high-gloss. Inside, you get a Live Cockpit Professional system with a curved 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster display and a 14.9-inch central touchscreen display – both backed by BMW Operating System 8.

The cabin also comes with the Atelier interior package where selected components and controls are trimmed in Gold Bronze, while the seats, dashboard, centre console and centre armrest are layered with Sensatec synthetic leather (available in Mocha or Black). Also on are powered front seats with a memory function for the driver, a wireless charger and a HiFi sound system.

The aforementioned Sport package adds things like 22-inch units (style 1020 bicolour 3D polished finish), BMW Laserlight headlamp, the Sport Line styling package (blue brake calipers and revised fascias), a Sky Lounge panorama glass roof, an 18-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, anthracite headliner and pillar trims, while the interior gets Clear & Bold applications, including switches made of real crystal glass and decorative elements made of open-pored wood in the center console.

On the safety and driver assist front, the xDrive40 gets the Driving Assistant package with lane departure warning, lane change warning, front collision warning with brake intervention (AEB), rear cross-traffic warning and rear collision prevention. There’s also BMW’s Parking Assistant with reversing assist, active park distance control and a rear-view camera and passive cruise control.

With the Sport, the list grows to include a tyre pressure monitoring system, Parking Assistant Plus and the included surround view camera, along with the Driving Assistant Professional package that brings in adaptive cruise control with stop and go function, steering and lane control assist, automatic speed limit assist and evasion assistant.

