Launched in Malaysia back in August this year, the BMW iX has now landed in Malaysia, with a unit being put on display at the St. Regis Kuala Lumpur. For your viewing pleasure, we snapped a gallery of the rather well received electric SUV, which is pictured here in base xDrive40 guise wearing a Phytonic Blue finish.

Said base variant retails at RM419,630 on-the-road without insurance, but there’s also the xDrive40 Sport that goes for RM472,630. These prices come with a two-year warranty, but if you want the extended warranty (five years, unlimited mileage) and service package (six years, 120,000 km), the price of the xDrive40 rises to RM435,800, while the xDrive40 Sport becomes RM488,800. An eight-year, 160,000 km warranty for the battery comes as standard.

Both variants feature the same electric powertrain that features two electric motors – one on each axle – for all-wheel drive. Together, they provide 326 PS (322 hp or 240 kW) and 630 Nm of torque on tap, which is good for a zero to 100 km/h time of 6.1 seconds and top speed of 200 km/h.

A lithium-ion battery with a gross energy capacity of 76.6 kWh (71 kWh net) powers the e-motors and provides a range of up to 425 km following the WLTP cycle. The battery supports AC charging up to 11 kW via a Type 2 connection, with a full charge taking seven hours and 15 minutes with a charger that can output that amount of power. There’s also DC fast charging up to 150 kW using a CCS2 connection, which can bring the battery from a 0-80% state of charge in just 31 minutes.

The xDrive40 comes standard with LED headlamps with high-beam assistant, 21-inch aerodynamic wheels (style 1010 bicolour 3D polished finish), Comfort Access as well as side frame decorative moulding and window cavity covers in black high-gloss.

As for the interior, you’ll find a Live Cockpit Professional system made up of a curved 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster display and a 14.9-inch central touchscreen display, with both powered by the BMW Operating System 8. These are joined by powered front seats with a driver’s side memory, a wireless charger and a HiFi sound system.

An Atelier interior package is part of the cabin too, with selected components and controls trimmed in Gold Bronze. In other areas like seats, dashboard, centre console and centre armrest, there’s Sensatec synthetic leather that is available in Mocha or Black.

The xDrive40’s safety and driver assist systems include the Driving Assistant package with lane departure warning, lane change warning, front collision warning with brake intervention (AEB), rear cross-traffic warning and rear collision prevention. There’s also BMW’s Parking Assistant with reversing assist, active park distance control and a rear-view camera and passive cruise control.

We haven’t sighted the xDrive40 Sport just yet, but that variant builds upon the base option by adding larger 22-inch wheels (style 1020 bicolour 3D polished finish), BMW Laserlight headlamps and the Sport Line package – sport brakes with blue brake calipers, dark-tinted lights, new-design front and rear fascias with black highlights, and a chrome radiator grille graphic.

The higher price also nets you a tyre pressure monitoring system, Parking Assistant Plus (with a surround view camera), along with the Driving Assistant Professional package that adds adaptive cruise control with stop and go function, steering and lane control assist, automatic speed limit assist and evasion assistant.