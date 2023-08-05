2023 BMW iX M60 launched in Malaysia – 561 km EV range; 619 PS, 1,100 Nm; 0-100 in 3.8s; from RM612k

In BMW, Cars, Electric Cars in Malaysia, Local Car Launches, Local News / By Gerard Lye / 5 August 2023 6:07 pm / 0 comments

BMW Malaysia today launched the iX M60, which is the fourth variant of the brand’s all-electric Sports Activity Vehicle (SAV) after the xDrive40, xDrive40 Sport and xDrive50 Sport. The new range-topper, which is making its local debut at the M4NTAP Festival 2023, is the second most powerful electric vehicle (EV) in the German carmaker’s line-up and retails for RM612,430 on-the-road (OTR) without insurance.

Said figure is with a standard two-year warranty, and if you want the optional extended warranty (five years) and service (six years) package, the asking price goes up to RM630,800. As with other BMW EVs sold here, the OTR prices are inclusive of road tax, but since EVs are exempted until December 31, 2025, the actual amount payable is lower (the iX M60’s road tax is RM8,223).

With the iX M60, you get a dual-motor, all-wheel drive powertrain with peak outputs of 619 PS (610 hp or 455 kW) and 1,100 Nm. These figures are substantially more than the xDrive50 that offers 523 PS (516 hp or 385 kW) and 765 Nm, but there’s a catch.

The M60’s intimidating figures are only available when the car is placed in Launch mode. In Sport mode, peak horsepower is maintained at 619 PS (610 hp or 455 kW) but torque is reduced to 1,015 Nm. Dial things back further to the Personal and Efficiency drive modes and you’ll have 540 PS (532 hp or 397 kW) and 1,015 Nm at your disposal.

At its most powerful setting, the M60 will complete the 0-100 km/h sprint in just 3.8 seconds, which is mighty impressive for a vehicle that weighs around 2.5 tonnes. Flat out, it will be continue accelerating to an electronically-limited top speed of 250 km/h.

Like the xDrive50, the M60’s electric motors are powered by an underfloor-mounted lithium-ion battery with a net energy capacity of 105.2 kWh (111.5 kWh gross capacity). However, the M60 provides up to 561 km of range (WLTP), which is 69 km less than what’s quoted for the xDrive50, so you’re sacrificing range for performance.

For charging, the M60 is the first BMW EV in Malaysia to come with a 22-kW onboard AC charger (Type 2) instead of an 11-kW one. As such, AC charging is much quicker compared to the xDrive50, with a full charge from 0-100% taking 5.5 hours instead of around 11 hours. As for DC fast charging (CCS2), the maximum input support remains at 195 kW, so a 0-80% state of charge is reached in just 35 minutes.

Visually, the M60 is similar to the existing xDrive40 Sport and xDrive50 Sport, but there are specific touches to mark it out as the range-topping variant. For starters, the 22-inch BMW Individual M Aerodynamic Style 1023 wheels in a Titanium Bronze 3D polished buff finish are exclusive to the M60, as are the model badges that are available in high gloss black or Titanium Bronze.

Nine exterior colours are offered for the M60, namely Mineral White, Alpine White Metallic, Black Sapphire Metallic, Sophisto Grey Metallic with Brilliant Effect, Phytonic Blue Metallic, Blue Ridge Mountain Metallic, Individual Storm Bay Metallic and Aventurine Red Metallic.

Customers can also choose from two dash upholsteries, including Interior Design Suite Amido and the Interior Design Suite Castanea, complemented by a Sensatec centre console and central armrest. Meanwhile, the leather seats come in two designs: Interior Design Atelier in Mocha or Black, or Interior Design Suite in Amido or Castanea

Standard equipment that comes with the M60 include the BMW Live Cockpit Professional that includes a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 14.9-inch central touchscreen. The infotainment system is powered by BMW Operating System 8 and includes ConnectedDrive Services and Connected Package Professional (Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support).

You’ll also get blue brake calipers, adaptive two-axle air suspension with M-specific tuning, Integral Active Steering (rear-wheel steering), powered front seats with memory function, four-zone climate control, a wireless phone charger and a 30-speaker Bowers & Wilkins Diamond surround sound system with 1,615 watts of amplification and a seven-band equaliser.

As for safety and driving assistance systems, the Driving Assistant Professional package includes autonomous emergency braking. Steering and Lane Control Assistant, Automatic Speed Limit Assistant, Lane Change Assistant, Distance Control (Active Cruise Control with stop & go), Lane Keeping Assistant as well as Front and Rear Crossing Traffic Warning.

Parking Assistant Professional, which was introduced to the iX last year, is also part of the local kit list. In addition to the systems already available with the lesser Parking Assistant Plus like Active Park Distance Control, Lateral Parking Aid, Surround View, Remote View 3D and Parking Drive Off Monitoring, the Pro version adds Manoeuvre Assistant that improves upon Reversing Assistant.

This can save up to 10 manoeuvres up to 600 metres total, with the longest a single path can be being 200 metres. The system aids drivers when dealing with a long, tricky driveway and can self-correct up to 30 cm in case it needs to go around a new obstacle that wasn’t there previously.

Each M60 purchased comes with an eight-year, 160,000-km battery warranty, roadside assistance, BMW Service Online and the BMW Group Loyalty+ Mobile App – BMW Privileges Card.

Here’s an overview of the BMW iX range in Malaysia:

BMW iX xDrive40



Price: RM385,430; RM403,800 with extended warranty and service package (BSRI)

Battery capacity: 76.6 kWh gross (71 kWh net)

Range: 425 km (WLTP)

Power: 326 PS (322 hp or 240 kW)

Torque: 630 Nm

BMW iX xDrive40 Sport



Price: RM429,430; RM447,800 with BSRI

Battery capacity: 76.6 kWh gross (71 kWh net)

Range: 425 km (WLTP)

Power: 326 PS (322 hp or 240 kW)

Torque: 630 Nm

BMW iX xDrive50 Sport



Price: RM528,430; RM546,800 with BSRI

Battery capacity: 111.5 kWh gross (109.4 kWh net)

Range: 630 km (WLTP)

Power: 523 PS (516 hp or 385 kW)

Torque: 765 Nm

BMW iX M60



Price: RM612,430; RM630,800 with BSRI

Battery capacity: 111.5 kWh gross (109.4 kWh net)

Range: 561 km (WLTP)

Power: 619 PS (610 hp or 455 kW)

Torque: 1,100 Nm

