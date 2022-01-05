In BMW, Cars, International News / By Matthew H Tong / 5 January 2022 12:04 pm / 0 comments

BMW has officially unveiled the iX M60, a move that signals its M division’s transition into the electrified performance cars segment. The M60 is currently the top iX variant, offering a healthy performance increase over the iX xDrive50 Sport.

Two independently developed electric motors (one on each axle) power the car. These are current-energised synchronous units, a design method that completely eliminates the use of rare earth metals. BMW says it also allows the motor to achieve an extremely high power density that enables the “M typical power delivery.” The drive unit is six-phase operated and has a double inverter.

The total system output is 455 kW (619 PS) and 1,015 Nm of torque, though the latter can go up to 1,100 Nm when Launch Control function is activated. The all-wheel drive EV will do the century sprint in 3.8 seconds, and the top speed is limited to 250 km/h (50 km/h more than the xDrive50 Sport). The iX M60 is currently the fastest EV in the BMW Group.

The motors boast a high efficiency rating of up to 93%, which contributes to its low combined power consumption of 24.7 to 21.6 kWh per 100 km (WLTP standards). A 105.2 kWh lithium-ion battery is standard, offering a range of up to 566 km on a full charge.

Charging specifications are the same as the xDrive50 Sport – the M60 supports a maximum of 11 kW AC charging and 200 kW DC fast-charging (CCS2 connection). The latter enables a 10% to 80% charge time of 35 minutes, or roughly 150 km of additional range for a 10-minute charge. Additional range can be gained via the car’s adaptive recuperation system (brake regeneration).

In terms of suspension, the front uses a double wishbone setup, while the rear gets a five-link axle. M-specific adaptive dual-axle air suspension (with manually adjustable ride height) is standard, replete with electronically controlled dampers. There is no physical transfer case, so wheel slip and traction is fully managed by electronics. BMW says it’s quicker and more reliable than a transfer case.

Also standard is the Integral Active Steering, a system that ensures straight-line stability and optimises agility and manoeuvrability. The iX M60 ships with 21-inch black aero wheels and sports brake system with blue calipers, as well as chunky anti-roll bars for the rear axle. Larger 22-inch aero wheels with exclusive Titanium Bronze design are optional.

Inside, you’ll find the large BMW Curved Display (with BMW OS 8 and OTA updates), hexagonal steering wheel, anthracite headlining, and multifunction seats with integrated headrests. The optional Suite interior comes with natural leather upholstery and Gold Bronze trimmings.

Other standard features include BMW Live Cockpit Progressional, BMW Natural Interaction (speech and gesture recognition), the top-end Bowers & Wilkins Diamond Surround Sound System, BMW Laser Light, Active Seat Ventilation for both front seats, Heat Comfort Package, as well as Comfort Access.

Like other iX variants, the M60 is also fitted with BMW Group’s latest generation sensors, software stack and computing platform that enable the advanced driving assist systems. The car is capable of Level 3 automation in the near future, the Bavarian automaker claims. Its market launch will happen sometime in June this year.

Production takes place at the BMW Group Plant Dingolfing, where 100% green electricity is used throughout the manufacturing phase. The automaker also uses recycled aluminium and plastics, and the iX’s interior uses FSC-certified wood, plus leather tanned with olive tree leaf extract. Recycled fishing nets are also used to make floor coverings and floor mats.