2024 BMW iX xDrive50 Sport in Malaysia – 22 kW AC charging; no glass roof, Laserlights; RM62k cheaper

Posted in BMW, Cars, Electric Cars in Malaysia, Local News / By Jonathan Lee / March 1 2024 2:09 pm

Announced two weeks ago, the latest 2024 model year BMW iX xDrive50 Sport is now being showcased at the BMW Premium Selection Showcase 2024 at Stadium Bukit Jalil. With the entry-level xDrive40 dropped from the lineup, the previous midrange model has seen a revision in spec to make it more affordable.

The xDrive50 Sport is now cheaper to the tune of RM62,630, starting at RM465,800 on-the-road without insurance. That’s with the standard two-year, unlimited-mileage warranty; add the optional five-year warranty and six-year service package and the price climbs to RM499,000. Compared to the outgoing xDrive40 Sport, the revised variant is still RM36,370 more expensive.

To keep the price down, BMW Malaysia has removed some notable equipment, such as the Laserlight headlamps (replaced by regular LEDs), Sky Lounge illuminated panoramic glass roof, Clear & Bold crystal controls and wood centre console trim, gesture control and Titanium Bronze M exterior trim (now regular Shadowline gloss black).

However, there are a few upgrades, led by the inclusion of a 22 kW three-phase AC onboard charger, halving the charging time with a compatible wallbox to five hours and 30 minutes. Like all other iX models, the xDrive50 still supports up to 195 kW of DC fast charging, taking 35 minutes to charge the 111.5 kWh battery from zero to 80%.

Elsewhere, the xDrive50 now comes with the Digital Key Plus, enabling you to use a ultra-wideband (UWB) compatible phone (iPhones and selected Samsung and Google devices) to unlock and start the car. You also now get air suspension and Parking Assist Professional (which lets you store past parking manoeuvres), features that were previously reserved for the range-topping M60.

The rest of the specs remain the same, the xDrive50 coming with dual electric motors that produce 523 PS (385 kW) and 765 Nm of torque, sent to all four wheels and dragging the car from zero to 100 km/h in 4.6 seconds. Combined range is rated at 630 km on the WLTP cycle.

Standard kit includes 22-inch Style 1021 two-tone alloy wheels, keyless entry, push-button start, “Atelier” interior design with Gold Bronze trim, a Sensatec faux leather-covered dashboard, power-adjustable front seats with driver’s side memory, four-zone automatic climate control, a Qi wireless charger, black headlining and a hands-free powered tailgate.

Also fitted is the BMW Live Cockpit Professional, coming with a 12.3-inch digital instrument display and a 14.9-inch infotainment touchscreen, both fitted to a curved display panel. It runs on the latest BMW Operating System 8.5 software and pipes tunes through an 18-speaker, 655-watt Harman Kardon surround sound system.

The xDrive50 also continues to come with the Driving Assistant Professional, consisting of autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control with stop and go, lane centring assist, traffic sign recognition, blind spot monitoring, adaptive high beam and front and rear cross traffic alert.

The available colour options are Mineral White, Phytonic Blue, Sophisto Grey, Black Sapphire and Blue Ridge Mountain, paired with either Black or Mocha Sensatec upholstery. You can specify the xDrive50 with BMW Individual Aventurine Red or Storm Bay paint for an extra RM6,200, as well as Interior Design Suite Amido (black) or Castanea (red) genuine leather upholstery for RM17,300.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.