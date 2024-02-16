2024 BMW iX updated in Malaysia – xDrive40 dropped; 22 kW AC charging, std air suspension; from RM466k

Posted in BMW, Cars, Electric Cars in Malaysia, Local News / By Gerard Lye / February 16 2024 1:04 pm

The BMW iX has been updated in Malaysia, with changes being made to the electric SUV’s kit list and variant line-up. On the latter, the xDrive40 and xDrive40 Sport have been dropped, leaving us with just the xDrive50 Sport and M60.

UPDATE: We’ve received more information from BMW Malaysia on the equipment changes for the iX. This post has been updated accordingly.

In terms of pricing, the iX in xDrive50 Sport guise retails for RM465,800 on-the-road without insurance, while the M60 variant is at RM579,800. Keep in mind that these figures are without the BMW Service & Repair Inclusive (BSRI), which extends the warranty to five years (up from the standard two years) and includes a six-year service package.

With BSRI, the xDrive50 Sport’s OTR price becomes RM499,000, while it is RM613,000 for the M60. Referring to the previous price list, the xDrive50 and M60 now cost RM62,630 and RM32,630 less respectively, with or without BSRI.

As far as equipment changes go, the xDrive50 Sport now comes with an upgraded onboard AC charger (Type 2) that can handle up to 22 kW instead of the previous 11 kW. As such, when plugged into an AC charger capable of delivering that amount of power, the battery now takes five hours and 30 minutes to charge fully instead of 11 hours – the M60 already came with a 22-kW AC charger.

No change to DC charging (CCS), which peaks at 195 kW to get the battery from a 0-80% charge in just 35 minutes. Similarly, the range you get is the same, with the xDrive50 Sport delivering 630 km following the WLTP standard, while the M60 offers 561 km – both use a lithium-ion battery with a gross energy capacity of 111.5 kWh (109.4 kWh net).

The iX features a dual-motor, all-wheel drive setup, which is rated at the same 523 PS (516 hp or 385 kW) and 765 Nm of torque for the xDrive50 Sport (0-100 km/h in 4.6 seconds), and 619 PS (610 hp or 455 kW) and 1,100 Nm for the M60 (0-100 km/h in 3.8 seconds). One critical update for the xDrive50 Sport is the addition of adaptive two-axle air suspension, which is already standard for the M60.

The updated iX also gets the new BMW Operating System 8.5, and Comfort Access is improved with Digital Key Plus, allowing owners to unlock the EV using a compatible smartphone – you can even share the digital key with five other devices. The xDrive50 Sport also gets the M60’s Parking Assistant Professional – an upgrade from Parking Assistant Plus that adds assisted parallel and perpendicular as well as the Manoeuvering Assistant.

While the improved AC charging, updated infotainment and air suspension are now standard across the iX range, there are some items that have been removed or changed. We’ve checked with BMW Malaysia and were told the Sky Lounge panoramic glass roof has been omitted for the xDrive50 Sport, while the M60’s Bowers & Wilkins sound system has been swapped out for one from Harman Kardon.

Other things removed are the Laserlight headlamps (now standard LEDs), the Clear & Bold interior applications (xDrive50 Sport), Titanium Bronze M exterior trim (xDrive50 Sport), gesture control as well as seat ventilation (M60).

The M60 also follows the xDrive50 Sport by adopting the Interior Design Atelier (available in Mocha or Black) with highlight components and control in Gold Bronze as well as a Sensatec leather dashboard and accents. As before, you can pay an extra RM17,300 for exclusive upholsteries: Interior Design Suite Amido and Interior Design Suite Castanea.

The rest of the interior remains familiar, with the Live Cockpit Professional setup (12.3-inch instrument and 14.9-inch infotainment displays) occupying the dashboard. There’s also an anthracite headliner, multi-function front seats, ambient lighting, four-zone climate control and a wireless charging pad.

Other items in the kit list include 22-inch Aerodynamic wheels (style 1021 for the xDrive50 Sport and style 1023 for the M60), M high-gloss Shadowline (M60 only), Driving Assistant Professional (includes AEB, ACC with stop and go) and IconicSounds Electric.

Available colours for the iX include Alpine White, Mineral White Metallic, Black Sapphire Metallic, Sophisto Grey Metallic with Brilliant Effect, Phytonic Blue Metallic, Oxide Grey Metallic and Blue Ridge Mountain Metallic. For an additional RM6,200, you can option the Aventurine Red Metallic or Individual Storm Bay Metallic. Each purchase comes with an eight-year/160,000-km battery warranty, roadside assistance and accident hotline as well as BMW Service Online support.

