Posted in BMW, Cars, Local News / By Jonathan Lee / January 30 2024 11:42 am

Another year, another new BMW price list, and it looks like there are increases almost across the board. Most of those price bumps are the result of BMW Group Malaysia’s five-year warranty and service package, which has seen a significant revision in terms of rates.

In fact, the only car to have exactly the same price as before is the i5 (pictured above), launched at PACE last November. The electric (and so far only) variant of the new G60 5 Series continues to retail at RM399,500, or RM419,800 with the extended warranty and service pack.

Every other model has seen a price hike, starting with the 218i Gran Coupé that is now RM1,480 dearer, or RM3,600 with the extended warranty. As for the outgoing G30 5 Series and the 630i Gran Turismo, you’ll now have to pay up to RM680 more, or RM3,900 with the extended warranty, while the 3 Series is up to RM5,200 more expensive, or RM10,200 with the extended warranty.

Click to enlarge

Going up the order, the 7 Series costs up to RM7,100 more, or RM13,600 with the extended warranty. Moving over to the SUVs, you’ll have to pay up to RM5,900 more for the X1, up to RM4,240 more (RM5,800 more with the extended warranty) for the X3, RM2,240 more (RM3,700 more with the extended warranty) for the X4 xDrive30i, RM7,180 more (RM13,300 with the extended warranty) for the X6 xDrive40i and RM8,340 more (RM13,200 with the extended warranty) for the X7.

As for the X5, the LCI facelift for the fourth-generation G05 received its official local pricing yesterday, with the sole xDrive50e M Sport plug-in hybrid costing RM30,180 more than its xDrive45e predecessor, or RM36,300 more with the extended warranty. However, given the far-reaching redesign and improved powertrain – including a larger battery – it’s not quite an apples-to-apples comparison.

Even on models without a base price increase, the revised extended warranty pricing structure means that you’ll have to pay quite a bit more for the privilege. This ranges from the fairly benign (an extra RM2,120 for the M135i) to the faintly ridiculous (RM13,350 for the XM Label Red).

But it’s the popular all-electric iX that takes the cake. All four variants are the same price as last year, but if you want a five-year warranty (and let’s face it, you do), you’ll have to pony up an extra RM14,830 on top of the RM18,370 you had to pay in the first place.

For the biggest increases, however, you’ll have to look at the M models – RM6,760 more (RM18,400 more with the extended warranty) for the M2, RM8,810 more (RM25,800 more with the extended warranty) for the M3, RM13,350 more (RM26,700 more with the extended warranty) for the non-Label Red XM and RM11,810 more (RM28,800 more with the extended warranty) for the M4.

