2023 BMW X6 xDrive40i M Sport facelift launched in Malaysia – 3.0L turbo mild hybrid; 381 PS, fr RM720k

In BMW, Cars, Local Car Launches, Local News / By Gerard Lye / 10 August 2023 3:04 pm / 3 comments

BMW Malaysia today introduced the new X6 facelift (LCI or Life Cycle Impulse), which was first revealed globally back in February this year. The updated Sports Activity Coupe (SAC) is being offered in a sole xDrive40i M Sport variant priced at RM719,520 on-the-road without insurance, inclusive of a two-year warranty, roadside assistance and BMW Service Online. If you want the five-year extended warranty and service package, the asking price increases to RM754,800.

As with the pre-facelift X6, the latest G06 model is powered by a B58 3.0 litre turbocharged straight-six petrol engine. However, the mill is now augmented by a 48-volt mild hybrid system that integrates an electric motor rated at 12 PS (12 hp or 9 kW) and 200 Nm of torque into the eight-speed Steptronic Sport automatic transmission.

The result is a total system output of 381 PS (375 hp or 280 kW) from 5,200 to 6,250 rpm and 540 Nm from 1,850 to 5,000 rpm. These figures are an improvement over the pre-facelift model that offered 340 PS (335 hp) from 5,500 to 6,500 rpm and 450 Nm of torque from 1,500 to 5,200 rpm.

Along with BMW’s xDrive all-wheel drive system, the new X6 will complete the 0-100 km/h sprint in 5.4 seconds (previously 5.5 seconds) on its way to a top speed of 250 km/h. Adaptive M suspension comes standard along with M Sport brakes that feature blue calipers.

In terms of design changes, the X6 now comes with arrow-shaped daytime running lights nestled within slimmer headlamp clusters. The front M Sport bumper also has a different look to it, with more aggressively-shaped air guides in the lower intake, while the corner faux inlets have been omitted so only vertical air curtains remain. As for the rear, it remains unchanged from before.

Standard exterior equipment for the X6 xDrive40i M Sport include 22-inch M V-spoke Style 747 M bicolour light-alloy wheels, adaptive LED headlamps with high beam assist (previously Laserlight), the aforementioned M Sport package, M high-gloss Shadowline trim, the Iconic Glow illuminated kidney grille and a panoramic glass roof.

Inside, the X6 now comes with the BMW Curved Display that consists of a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster display and a 14.9-inch central touchscreen. This is part of the Live Cockpit Professional system which also includes a head-up display.

The infotainment system is powered by BMW Operating System 8 and comes with Connected Package Professional so there’s support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Other features include ConnectedDrive Service, Remote Services, a wireless phone charger, ambient lighting, four-zone climate control, Comfort Access, powered and ventilated front seats with driver-side memory function, the BMW Digital Key as well as a Harman Kardon surround sound system.

2023 BMW X6 xDrive40i M Sport facelift spec sheet; click to enlarge

The X6’s cabin is dressed in Fineline black fine-wood trim with metal effect high-gloss, an anthracite headliner and CraftedClarity glass applications. Meanwhile, the seats are upholstered in BMW Individual Merino leather with extended trim, and there’s an M leather steering wheel.

Rounding off the kit list is Driving Assistant Professional, which includes features such as autonomous emergency braking, lane keep assist with steering intervention, automatic speed limit assist, lane change assist, front crossing traffic warning, evasion assist, crossroads warning, wrong-way warning, traffic light detection.

There’s also Parking Assistant Professional that adds Reversing Assistant Professional, Active Park Distance Control, Lateral Parking Aid, a surround view system, Remote View 3D, Automated Parking Manoeuvre and Manoeuvring Assistant.

BMW Malaysia is offered the X6 in seven colours, namely M Carbon Black, Black Sapphire, Mineral White, Manhattan, M Brooklyn Grey, Skyscraper Grey, as well as Aventurine Red. Upholstery colours available include Black and Tartufo.

