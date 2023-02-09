In BMW, Cars, International News / By Mick Chan / 9 February 2023 8:07 am / 0 comments

Unveiled in facelift guise is the 2023 BMW X6, dubbed LCI in BMW-speak alongside the 2023 X5 LCI that was introduced simultaneously. Like its more upright sibling, the sportier-roofed X6 will be built at the BMW plant in Spartanburg, South Carolina in the United States from April this year.

Visual revisions to the exterior of the X6 mirror those of the X5, including the arrow-shaped daytime running light units within the headlamp enclosure. Carried over from before is the Iconic Glow illuminated kidney grille, and is joined by an octagonal design beneath, with blacked-out sections.

The M Sport trim specification that is now standard on the G06 X6 LCI also brings M side skirts, M high-gloss Shadowline trim, and the rear apron of the X6 is now finished in Dark Shadow.

An available M Sport Pro trim specification can be specified on all G06 X6 LCI variants, and this trim package brings double bars and an M logo for the kidney grille, M side mirror covers in a high-gloss black finish, quad-exit exhaust tailpipe trim, and a rear spoiler also finished in high-gloss black.

For the interior, the G06 X6 LCI joins its latest stablemates in adopting the BMW Curved Display setup, here comprised of a 12.3-inch instrument display for the driver alongside a 14.9-inch central display. Both are located behind a single glass surface, as on the G05 X5 LCI.

Along with the adoption of BMW Operating System 8, the X6 LCI – like on the X5 LCI – takes advantage of the touchscreen control functionality to do away with physical buttons.

Interior trim for the X6 LCI includes Sensafin, a leather-like material, says BMW, for the surfacing of the instrument panel. Also new is the ambient lighting that is integrated below the trim element for the front passenger area, and the X6 logo is added to the graphic.

Sports seats are standard for the front occupants in the X6, though comfort seats can be specified as an alternative. Also optional is the BMW Individual merino extended or full leather upholstery, active seat ventilation and massage function. Optional, too are Bowers & Wilkins Diamond Surround Sound System, Sky Lounge panoramic glass sunroof with LED illumination, and “thermo” function cupholders.

All powertrain options in the G06 X6 LCI are now mild-hybrid versions courtesy of 48-volt electrification, where an electric motor integrated into the transmission assembly offers a temporary boost of 12 hp and 200 Nm of torque to assist the combustion engine, mated to xDrive all-wheel-drive and an eight-speed Steptronic automatic transmission as standard. These engines also feature in the G05 X5 LCI range.

Topping the engine range in the G06 X6 LCI is the 4.4 litre biturbo petrol V8 engine in the X6 M60i xDrive, as well as in the equivalent X5, in which the engine produces 530 hp and 750 Nm of torque, enabling a 0-100 km/h sprint time of 4.3 seconds and a top speed of 250 km/h.

This is joined by a pair of 3.0 litre six-cylinder engines; a turbocharged petrol in the X6 xDrive40i producing 380 hp and 520 Nm of torque – up 47 hp and 70 Nm from before – and a turbodiesel in the X6 xDrive30d producing 298 hp and 670 Nm of torque. The 3.0L petrol does 0-100 km/h in 5.4 seconds and a top speed of 250 km/h, while the 3.0L diesel does the same in 6.1 seconds and a top speed of 233 km/h.

Adaptive suspension is standard on the G06 X6 LCI, with Adaptive M suspension standard on the top M60i variant, which also gets Integral Active Steering (rear-wheel steering) that can be optioned on other variants, or standard as part of the Adaptive M Suspension Professional package that also includes an M Sport differential and active roll stabilisation.

Optionally available are the adaptive two-axle air suspension and the xOffroad package. Rolling stock for the G06 X6 LCI starts from 20 inches in diameter with 21-inch units for the M60i variant, while a 22-inch option can also be specified.

On the safety front, the X6 – like the X5 – has been given updates to enhance the capabilities of its front-collision warning system. This includes detection for cyclists, pedestrians and oncoming traffic when crossing a road.

Options now available include automatic Speed Limit Assist, exit warning, Active Navigation, route speed control, traffic light recognition (depending on market), Emergency Stop Assistant, Lane Change Assistant and Merging Assistant. Also on are Reversing Assist Camera and Reversing Assistant, along with Parking Assistant that now gets drive-off monitoring and Trailer Assistant functions.