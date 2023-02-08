In BMW, Cars, International News / By Gerard Lye / 8 February 2023 3:06 pm / 5 comments

BMW has unveiled the newly facelifted X5, which competes against the Mercedes-Benz GLE that also got a facelift several days ago. The G05 LCI (Life Cycle Impulse) follows in the footsteps of the latest 3 Series, receiving a more refined design and a few technical updates to keep the mid-size SUV competitive.

Styling changes that are immediately noticeable include the reprofiled headlamps, which BMW says are 35 mm narrower than before. The LED daytime running light signature is also new here, dropping the half-hexagon look in favour of outward-pointing arrows.

Meanwhile, the kidney grille hasn’t grown any larger but it is illuminated via cascade lighting when specified with the Iconic Glow package on specific variants. Said grille is accompanied by a surround and redesigned slats in Pearl-effect Chrome, while in the lower apron, the air curtains are now on their own and aligned vertically against the bumper.

Said bumper also gets some tweaks, with prominent creases pointing towards the rectangular lower intake that is highlighted by black and chrome trim. Progressing down the sides, the air breathers on the front fenders now have a new design with three horizontal blades at their trailing edge.

Roof rails are now standard, while the rear underguard is now finished in Glacier Silver to match the revised bumper. Still on the rear of the SUV, the taillights gain a new lighting signature with double L shapes (one being inverted) to form what BMW calls an “unmistakable X motif.”

The X5 can also be ordered with the M Sport package with more aggressive bumpers, with a further Pro version adding plenty of black accents for a more intimidating look. The latter option also adds an M Sport braking system with red calipers, an M Sport exhaust system and M seat belts.

On that mention, the interior of the new X5 adopts the BMW Curved Display (includes a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster) with iDrive 8 that is powered by BMW Operating System 8. Just like in the 3 Series LCI, most of the vehicle controls are integrated into the 14.9-inch touchscreen, so the physical climate controls and programmable favourites row have been omitted.

The new infotainment system includes a digital voice assistant to control various functions if you prefer not tapping on a screen, and there are various ambiance modes available in addition to the numerous connectivity features like 5G, the My BMW App, smartphone integration, Digital Key Plus, BMW Maps navigation with Augmented View.

BMW is also keen to highlight its leather-like Sensafin dashboard and seat upholstery, which is now standard on the X5, as well as an ambient light bar with a crystalline surface structure and LED backlighting – the latter also serves to illuminate the model lettering.

Another change that is familiar is seen on the centre console that still houses the iDrive controller, but omits the traditional gear lever in favour of a toggle switch. This area can be dressed up further with the Crafted Clarity option, which brings glass applications to the start/stop button and controller dial.

BMW has also revised its trim structure, with the xLine now coming standard with electrical steering adjustment, a 2.5-zone climate control system, electrically folding side mirrors, a Hi-Fi speaker system and DAB digital radio tuner.

No shortage of options too, including the Comfort Package (heating functions), a panoramic glass sunroof or Sky Lounge system as well as a Harman Kardon surround sound system (16 speakers, 415 watts of amplification) or a Bowers & Wilkins Diamond surround sound system (20 speakers, 1,500 watts of amplifaction).

In terms of driver assistance, BMW offers front-collision warning, Evasion Assistant and Crossroads Warning as standard, with the optional Driving Assistant throwing in Lane Departure Warning and Lane Change Warning as well. With the Driving Assistant Professional package specified, further features like Active Cruise Control with stop and go function, Steering and Lane Control Assistant, automatic Speed Limit Assist and Active Navigation are added.

The German carmaker also offers Parking Assistant Professional that can help drivers park in parallel or perpendicular spaces, with the added ability to also record steering movements up to 200 metres via the Reversing Assistant. If that isn’t enough, owners can also use their smartphone to control their vehicle remotely when dealing with tight parking spaces. Meanwhile, Manoeuvre Assistant stores far more complex manoeuvres using GPS data and the trajectory data from steering movements.

Lastly, let’s talk powertrains. The range includes the X5 xDrive50e, which is a plug-in hybrid that features a 3.0 litre turbocharged inline-six that makes 313 PS (308 hp or 230 kW) from 5,000 to 6,000 rpm and 450 Nm of torque from 1,750 to 4,700 rpm.

The setup also includes an underfloor-mounted lithium-ion battery with a gross energy capacity of 25.7 kWh (29.5 kWh gross), and this powers an electric motor rated at 197 PS (194 hp or 145 kW) and 280 Nm.

The more powerful combustion engine and electric motor contribute to a total system output is 490 PS (483 hp or 360 kW) and 700 Nm, which is an increase of 96 PS (94 hp or 70 kW) and 100 Nm compared to the previous X5 xDrive45e. Electric-only range is also up from the around 77 km to between 94 and 110 km.

Next up, there’s the X5 xDrive40i that also comes with a 3.0 litre turbo straight-six, but with a 48-volt mild hybrid system. This sees an electric motor rated at 12 PS (12 hp or 9 kW) and 200 Nm being integrated into the transmission, enabling low-speed electric-only propulsion and smoother operation of the start/stop function. The e-motor draws power from a 48-volt battery located in the engine compartment that is charged via regenerative braking. The mild hybrid petrol engine serves up 380 PS (375 hp or 280 kW) and 520 Nm, which is 47 PS (47 hp or 35 kW) and 70 Nm more than before.

The last of the petrol options is the performance-minded X5 M60i xDrive that replaces the previous X5 M50i xDrive. Featuring a 4.4 litre twin-turbo V8 that makes 530 PS (523 hp or 390 kW) and 750 Nm, the new variant also gains a 48-volt system for better response and power delivery under acceleration.

On the diesel side of things, the sole option mentioned is the X5 xDrive30d with a mild hybrid 3.0 litre turbodiesel inline-six making 286 PS (282 hp or 210 kW) and 650 Nm. All engines come with an eight-speed Steptronic transmission and rear-biased xDrive all-wheel drive system.

Other driving-related features that can be fitted to the X5 include adaptive suspension, which can also be had with two-axle air suspension, Integral Active Steering (rear-wheel steering), adaptive M suspension Professional with active roll stabilisation and an integrated braking system. BMW also offers new wheel designs with sizes ranging from 19 to 22 inches.

Performance figures for the new X5 are as follows: