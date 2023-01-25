In BMW, Cars, International News / By Gerard Lye / 25 January 2023 5:10 pm / 0 comments

Images of what appears to be the facelifted BMW X5 have been posted by user Cochespias on Instagram ahead of an expected debut this year. Presently in its fourth generation, the G05 X5 first made its debut back in June 2018 and is currently available in Malaysia as a plug-in hybrid.

As far as styling changes go, the new X5 sports reshaped headlamps that look slimmer than before. These flank a kidney grille that appears to retain the same shape and size, but is now illuminated, just like it can be on the latest G06 X6 with the Iconic Glow option.

The vehicle depicted isn’t wearing the M Sport package, so it misses out on the more aggressive bumpers. When compared to the outgoing X5 in basic specification, the front apron has been tidied up to feature vertical air curtain elements, while the lower intake is a little more pronounced and has a more angular insert.

Moving to the rear, the bumper doesn’t see significant changes aside from the reprofiled exhaust finishers. What has been revised are the taillights that have a new light signature with hockey stick-like elements.

There are no interior shots, but we should expect the BMW Curved Display to be part of facelift with the latest version of BMW Operating System 8. Similarly, the X5 should come with a range of petrol, diesel and plug-in hybrid powertrains.

GALLERY: 2022 BMW X5 xDrive45e M Sport in Malaysia