In BMW, Cars, Local News / By Gerard Lye / 23 June 2020 4:59 pm / 10 comments

The G06 BMW X6 was launched in Malaysia in April this year alongside the G16 8 Series Gran Coupe, with the coupe-styled SUV joining the existing G05 X5 and G07 X7 in BMW Malaysia’s line-up.

In this gallery post, we bring you live photos of the X6 in xDrive40i M Sport guise, which is the sole variant being offered at RM703,947 on-the-road without insurance and sales tax – the SST-inclusive price is RM729,800. This includes a five-year, unlimited-mileage warranty and a five-year free scheduled service package.

Powering the variant is a B58 3.0 litre turbocharged straight-six petrol engine, which produces 340 PS (335 hp) from 5,500 to 6,500 rpm and 450 Nm of torque from 1,500 to 5,200 rpm. This is mated to an eight-speed Steptronic Sport automatic transmission and xDrive all-wheel drive system, giving you a zero-to-100 km/h sprint time of 5.5 seconds and a top speed of 250 km/h.

Visually, the X6 differs from the X5 it is based on thanks to its unique trapezoidal kidney grille that sports the “Iconic Glow” grille illumination, as well as adaptive Laserlight headlamps with three-dimensional daytime running lights.

Towards the rear, the signature X6 design cues of a lower roof and sloping rear window gives it the “coupe look,” which is complemented by aggressive bumpers that are part of the standard M Sport package, satin aluminium exterior trim and 21-inch Y-spoke Style 741 M two-tone design alloy wheels.

Standard items include LED fog lights, keyless entry and start, adaptive M suspension, an M sport exhaust system, four-zone climate control, power-adjustable sports seats with driver’s side memory, a panoramic glass sunroof, manual rear sunblinds, a 14-speaker, 464-watt Harman Kardon sound system, Qi wireless charging, a head-up display, twin 10.2-inch rear touchscreens and the BMW Display Key.

The X6 comes with BMW’s Live Cockpit Professional infotainment system, consisting of dual 12.3-inch displays and the new BMW Operating System 7.0, which can be controlled via the centre touchscreen, gesture control, the iDrive controller or the advanced Intelligent Personal Assistant voice control system.

The interior also gets the same Sensatec faux leather dash wrap, Vernasca leather upholstery and Tetragon aluminium trim as our local X5, along with the same dashboard design. However, the X6 benefits from the application of glass crystal on the gearknob, iDrive controller and volume knob, which isn’t found in the X5.

On the safety side of things, there’s the Driving Assistant Professional package that includes autonomous emergency braking with crossing traffic detection, adaptive cruise control with stop and go function, lane departure warning, Lane Keeping Assistant with active side collision protection, blind spot monitoring with rear cross traffic alert and an autonomous lane change assistant.

Also added is the Parking Assistant Plus with a 360-degree camera system and the 3 Series‘ Reversing Assistant, which can retrace the last 50 m of your driving in reverse. The X6 also comes with Active Protection and six airbags.

Available colours include Manhattan (a new greenish grey), Arctic Grey, Riverside Blue, Carbon Black, Mineral White and Flamenco Red, with either black or Tacora Red leather upholstery – the latter is not available with the Manhattan, Arctic Grey or Riverside Blue hues.