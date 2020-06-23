In BMW, Cars, Local News / By Gerard Lye / 23 June 2020 1:58 pm / 9 comments

BMW Malaysia launched the G16 8 Series Gran Coupe back in April this year, and we’re now bringing you a full gallery of the stylish coupe-style sedan. Only a sole 840i M Sport variant is being offered to customers, which is currently priced at RM937,411 on-the-road without insurance and sales tax – the SST-inclusive price is RM968,800.

For the money, you get a B58 3.0 litre turbocharged straight-six petrol engine that outputs 340 PS (335 hp) from 5,000 to 6,000 rpm and 500 Nm of torque from 1,600 to 4,500 rpm. Drive goes to the rear wheels via an eight-speed Steptronic Sport automatic transmission, and you’re looking at a zero to 100 km/h time of 5.2 seconds and a top speed of 250 km/h.

The mill is also paired with a sports exhaust system, while other driving-related items include adaptive suspension, an M Sport differential and Integral Active Steering (all-wheel steering).

A M Sport package comes standard here, and includes more aggressive bumpers as part of the M Aerodynamics package. This is complemented by BMW Individual high-gloss Shadow Line trim and a set of 20-inch M light alloy Y-spoke style 728 M alloy wheels, the latter with a staggered tyre setup (245/35 front and 275/30 rear).

Equipment-wise, our 8 GC comes with BMW Laserlight headlamps, High-beam Assistant, a panoramic glass roof, ambient lighting and a welcome light carpet. On the inside, there’s an anthracite headliner and Merino extended leather upholstery – both from BMW Individual – along with fine-wood and ash grain grey-metallic high-gloss trim, glass interior elements, M door sills, an M leather steering wheel, plus “Walknappa” black dashboard leather.

Other standard features include four-zone climate control with ventilation and heating available for the powered front seats (with a memory function), along with powered sunblinds for the rear side windows as well as the rear windshield.

BMW’s Live Cockpit Professional system is also standard here, consisting of a 12.3-inch instrument cluster display and a 10.25-inch BMW Navigation system Professional infotainment screen and a head-up display.

The infotainment system comes with several media playback options, gesture control, BMW Connected services support, Apple CarPlay connectivity, and is paired with a 16-speaker, 464-watt Harman Kardon surround sound system. Convenience features include Comfort Access, a powered tailgate, soft-closing doors and the BMW Display Key.

On the safety front, you get Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), including Dynamic Traction Control (DTC), Cornering Brake Control (CBC), Dynamic Brake Control (DBC), and Antilock Braking System (ABS) with Brake Assist. There’s also a suite of systems within the Driving Assistance Professional package and Parking Assistant Plus with a surround view camera.

BMW Malaysia offers the 8 GC in six exterior colours – Barcelona Blue, Sonic Speed Blue, Carbon Black, Black Sapphire, Mineral White and Sunset Orange – while the Merino leather trim comes in a variety of colour combinations ranging from Black, Night Blue, Cognac, Tartufo and Fiona Red.

All units come with a five-year/unlimited-mileage warranty with free scheduled service, a two-year/24-month tyre warranty, BMW Roadside Assistance, BMW Service Online and the BMW Group Loyalty+ membership programme.