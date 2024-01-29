2024 G05 BMW X5 xDrive50e M Sport in Malaysia – 489 PS, 110 km EV range, RM528k OTR without insurance

Posted in BMW, Cars, Local News / By Mick Chan / January 29 2024 4:32 pm

BMW Malaysia has now announced the official pricing for the 2024 G05-generation BMW X5 xDrive50e M Sport facelift in Malaysia, and the plug-in hybrid SUV is priced at RM486,800 as a base, with the BMW Service & Repair Inclusive including the five-year extended warranty and service package at an additional RM41,300 for a total of RM528,100 on-the-road excluding insurance.

For comparison, the outgoing X5 xDrive45e M Sport has been priced from RM456,620 (RM497,920 with the extended warranty and service package) as of January 2024, representing a hike of RM30,180 over the outgoing model. Previewed for the Malaysian market earlier this month, the G05 X5 facelift comes to market in this xDrive50e M Sport as the sole variant, which gains an updated petrol-electric plug-in hybrid powertrain.

This is comprised of the carmaker’s 3.0 litre turbocharged inline-six petrol engine that has been uprated to produce 313 PS and 450 Nm of torque, which gets an improved electric motor – now producing 197 PS and 280 Nm – located between the engine and the eight-speed Steptronic automatic transmission.

Combined output is now 489 PS and 700 Nm, or 95 PS and 100 Nm more than the X5 xDrive45e it replaces. Fully deployed, the powertrain propels the X5 xDrive50e M Sport from 0-100 km/h in 4.8 seconds, to a top speed of 250 km/h.

Alongside the uprated powertrain also comes improved electric-only range, as the G05 facelift xDrive50e M Sport is rated to achieve up to 110 km of EV range on the WLTP testing standard, from its 29.5 kWh (25.7 kWh nett) lithium-ion battery; this improves upon the 77 km range achieved by the previous X5 xDrive45e.

Replenishing the battery, similarly gets uprated with an onboard AC charger that now takes charging of up to 7.4 kW (up from 3.7 kW), enabling a full charge in 4.5 hours, which is quicker than that achieved by the previous model.

Visual cues which mark this out as the facelift include a restyled fascia, featuring headlamps which are now 35 mm narrower, containing a new DRL signature that is comprised of outward-pointing arrows rather than the half-hexagon shape used for the previous design.

Its front grille gets cascade lighting with the Iconic Glow package, while the air breathers on the front fenders get a new design on their trailing edges. These are complemented by an ‘X motif’ formed by the redesigned tail lamps, which have a double-L signature. Here, the M Sport trim specification means a sportier set of bumpers, front and rear. Meanwhile, rolling stock is a set of 21-inch Style 915M bi-colour light-alloy wheels.

The interior of the facelifted G05 X5 xDrive50e M Sport adopts the brand’s current standard of BMW Curved Display, which is comprised of a 12.3-inch instrumentation display and a 14.9-inch touchscreen, with infotainment handled by BMW Operating System 8.5.

Comfort and convenience features include the BMW Light Bar, a Harman Kardon Surround sound system, Comfort Access, Driving Assistant Professional, Parking Assistant Professional and Merino leather upholstery; the latter available in black or Tartufo.

For exterior colours, the 2024 G05 BMW X5 xDrive50e M Sport in Malaysia can be specified in Black Sapphire, Manhattan, Mineral White and Skyscraper Grey.

To recap, the 2024 G05 BMW X5 xDrive50e M Sport is on sale in Malaysia at RM528,100 on-the-road excluding insurance, from a base price of RM486,800 with the addition of BMW Service & Repair Inclusive including the five-year extended warranty and service package at an additional RM41,300.

