2024 BMW X5 facelift previewed in Malaysia – CKD; xDrive50e M Sport; up to 110 km EV range; RM530k est

Posted in BMW, Cars, Local News / By Gerard Lye / January 19 2024 11:18 am

BMW Group Malaysia today previewed the new fourth-generation (G05) BMW X5 facelift, which was first revealed globally last February and will be offered here in a sole xDrive50e M Sport variant. Like the pre-facelift G05, the updated version will be launched as a locally-assembled (CKD) model.

Given this is merely a preview, no official pricing is being provided at the moment but we do get an estimate: RM530,000 (OTR without insurance) inclusive of a five-year extended warranty and service package. For reference, the outgoing X5 that is available in xDrive45e M Sport guise retails for RM456,620 with a standard two-year warranty, or RM497,920 with the five-year extended warranty and service package.

One of the most significant changes made to the X5 is its plug-in hybrid powertrain. The 3.0 litre turbocharged inline-six petrol engine gets a power bump to now produce 313 PS (308 hp or 230 kW) and 450 Nm of torque.

Also improved is the electric motor sandwiched between the engine and eight-speed Steptronic automatic transmission, which is now rated at 197 PS (194 hp or 145 kW) and 280 Nm. Together, the total system output is 489 PS (483 hp or 360 kW) and 700 Nm, which is an increase of 95 PS (94 hp or 70 kW) and 100 Nm compared to the previous X5 xDrive45e.

With a standard xDrive all-wheel drive system, the new X5 xDrive50e will get from 0-100 km/h in 4.8 seconds on its way to a top speed of 250 km/h. Should you plan to rely more on the electric motor, the lithium-ion battery with a net energy capacity of 25.7 kWh (29.5 kWh gross) provides up to 110 km of electric-only range following the WLTP standard – this was 77 km for the pre-facelift X5 xDrive45e.

Charging also gets a spec bump, with the onboard AC charger now capable of supporting double the charging capacity at 7.4 kW. A full charge takes 4.5 hours, which is faster than the previous model that can only handle up to 3.7 kW.

In terms of visual changes, the facelifted X5 sports reprofiled headlamps that are 35 mm narrower than before, along with a new LED daytime running light signature featuring outward-pointing arrows instead of the previous half hexagons.

Elsewhere, the kidney grille can be illuminated via cascade lighting when specified with the Iconic Glow package, which is exactly what we’re getting. Other changes include revised air breathers on the front fenders that now have a new design with three horizontal blades at their trailing edge.

More notable are the taillights which now form an “unmistakable X motif” with their new double L-shaped signature. As before, the new X5 will come as standard with the M Sport package, which adds sportier bumpers front and rear.

Moving inside, the X5 follows in the footsteps of recent BMW models by adopting the BMW Curved Display. This sits prominently on an overhauled dashboard and the high-end Live Cockpit Professional version made up of a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and 14.9-inch touchscreen – BMW Operating System 8.5 drives the car’s infotainment system.

With the big central display, the physical climate controls and programmable favourites row have been omitted, so most of the vehicle functions are only accessible via the touchscreen. Keeping with this theme, the centre console also gets a revamp that sees a toggle-like switch replacing the traditional gear lever, surrounded by touch-sensitive buttons.

Features of the local-spec X5 include 21-inch M V-spoke style 915M bi-colour light-alloy wheels, BMW Light Bar, a Harman Kardon Surround sound system, Comfort Access, Driving Assistant Professional, Parking Assistant Professional and Merino leather upholstery, the last of which comes in either Black or Tartufo. On the mention of colours, the exterior can had with Black Sapphire, Manhattan, Mineral White and Skyscraper Grey.

GALLERY: 2024 BMW X5 xDrive50e M Sport official photos

