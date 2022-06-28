In BMW, Cars, Local News / By Jonathan Lee / 28 June 2022 7:40 pm / 4 comments

Malaysian BMW dealer Auto Bavaria is sweetening the deal for those looking to purchase the F44 218i Gran Coupé M Sport with a series of limited edition packages, offering additional equipment and dress up parts.

Buyers can choose from three options, with most people expected to go for the Aesthetics package, priced at RM228,800 nett. That’s RM15,400 more than the standard model, which retails at RM213,400 nett. For that, you get several M Performance Parts to enhance the exterior of the car.

The list of accessories include a gloss black mesh grille (in a similar design to the M235i), carbon fibre door mirror caps, a black boot lid spoiler and BMW M logo projection; the dealer says these components are worth RM8,888. Also thrown in are tinted windows, a RM3,000 petrol voucher and a Sttoke reusable ceramic cup.

You can also pick the Signature Sound package that brings the price to RM227,800, or RM14,400 more than the base car. This adds a Harman Kardon in-car speaker upgrade worth RM8,400, a Harman Kardon Bluetooth speaker worth RM1,699 and the aforementioned window tint and Sttoke cup. Alternatively, you can combine these two in the Best of Both Worlds, which costs RM20,400 and bumps the price to RM233,800.

Otherwise, the 218i is as per the standard specification, coming with LED headlights, 18-inch Style 819 M two-tone alloy wheels, keyless entry, push-button start, Dakota genuine leather upholstery, illuminated “Boston” interior trim, auto-dimming mirrors, a reverse camera, park assist, the BMW Live Cockpit Professional with twin 10.25-inch displays and a hands-free opening bootlid.

Also retained is the Driving Assistant package, coming with autonomous emergency braking, lane keeping assist, blind spot monitoring, rear cross traffic alert with auto braking and traffic sign recognition. Six airbags and stability control continue to come as standard.

Power comes from the B38 1.5 litre turbocharged three-cylinder engine, pushing out 140 PS from 4,600 to 6,500 and 220 Nm of torque between 1,480 and 4,200 rpm. With a Getrag wet dual-clutch transmission and front-wheel drive, the 218i gets from zero to 100 km/h in 8.7 seconds before reaching a top speed of 213 km/h. Combined fuel consumption is rated at 5.9 litres per 100 km.