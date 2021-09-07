In BMW, Cars, Local News / By Gerard Lye / 7 September 2021 10:05 am / 1 comment

The BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo facelift was launched in Malaysia earlier in May and we’re now bringing you a gallery of the sole 630i GT M Sport variant available. Still locally assembled (CKD) in Kulim, Kedah, the G32 LCI is the more spacious sibling to the G30 5 Series, which also got updated during that time.

The asking price for the 630i GT M Sport is RM400,839 on-the-road without insurance, and this factors in the ongoing sales tax exemption – 100% in this case since it’s a CKD model – that is set to end after December 31, 2021.

Keep in mind that the sum includes a two-year, unlimited-mileage warranty, but if you want the extended warranty (five years, unlimited mileage) and service (five years, 100,000 km) package, the price increases to RM417,659.

In terms of styling changes, the 6 GT gets a slightly widened and reprofiled kidney grille with an active shutter system at the front, which is now accompanied by a single-piece frame. The headlamps have also been reshaped for a sleeker look and they feature BMW Laserlight technology with an LED matrix system, plus the familiar L-shaped LED DRL signature found on the latest 5 Series.

At the rear, the horizontal contour line beneath the boot lid (and active rear spoiler) is now more strongly defined and still extends to the top of the taillights. Customers will have four exterior colours to choose from, including Bernina Grey Amber Effect, Mineral White, Carbon Black and Sophisto Grey Brilliant Effect.

Regardless of colour, you’ll get a set of 20-inch M light-alloy wheels in a star-spoke style 817 M design, mixed tyres (245/40 front and 275/35 rear) and BMW Individual high-gloss Shadow Line package. The M Sport package in the name is standard too, adding on a more aggressive front bumper, more defined Air Breather slits, a rear diffuser insert, trapezoidal-shaped exhaust outlets and M Sport brakes with blue callipers.

Moving inside, the biggest change is the inclusion of the BMW Live Cockpit Professional system, which consists of two 12.3-inch displays, with one being the digital instrument cluster and the other a touchscreen for the infotainment system. You’ll also get the high-end Harman Kardon sound system with 16 speakers and a range of ConnectedDrive services. As a side note, the 6 GT offers more interior room thanks to its wheelbase of 3,070 mm, which exceeds the 5 Series’ 2,975 mm.

Elsewhere, the cabin is trimmed in Dakota leather upholstery, available in either Black or Cognac colours, both with contrast topstitching and piping. There’s also an anthracite headliner, a Sensatec-lined dash, ash trunkwood open-pored trim with Pearl Chrome highlights and a host of M-branded items like illuminated door sill finishers, steering wheel and pedals.

The remainder of the kit list includes powered sports seats, an ambient lighting system with 11 pre-defined lighting designs available in six colours, welcome carpet lights, four-zone climate control with rear vents, Comfort Access, BMW Display Key, a head-up display, a powered rear window sunblind, manual rear side window sunblinds and a powered glass roof.

On the safety and driver assistance side of things, included is the Driving Assistant package and Parking Assistant Plus with a surround view camera. The former consists of Lane Departure Warning, Lane Change Warning and front collision warning with brake intervention, crossing traffic warning rear, rear collision prevention joined by active cruise control with stop & go function.

For motivation, the 630i GT M Sport sports a B48 2.0 litre turbocharged inline-four petrol engine that serves up 258 PS (255 hp) from 5,000 to 6,500 rpm and 400 Nm of torque from 1,550 to 4,400 rpm. The mill is mated to an eight-speed Steptronic Sport automatic transmission to drive the rear wheels, allowing for a 0-100 km/h time of 6.5 seconds and top speed of 250 km/h. One notable change from before is the use of passive dampers instead of an air suspension setup previously.