In BMW, Cars, Local Car Launches, Local News / By Gerard Lye / 28 May 2021 11:28 am / 6 comments

BMW Malaysia today launched the 6 Series Gran Turismo facelift, which continues to remain a locally-assembled (CKD) model as before. The G32 LCI was first revealed globally last May, and we’re getting more spacious sibling to the 5 Series in a sole 630i GT M Sport variant.

With the ongoing sales tax exemption that ends on June 30, 2021, the 630i GT M Sport is priced at RM400,839. This sum includes a two-year, unlimited-mileage warranty, but if you want the extended warranty (five-year/unlimited mileage) and service (five-year/100,000 km) package, the amount payable will be RM417,659 instead.

For that money, you’re getting a B48 2.0 litre turbocharged inline-four petrol engine that serves up 258 PS (255 hp) from 5,000 to 6,500 rpm and 400 Nm of torque from 1,550 to 4,400 rpm. The mill is mated to an eight-speed Steptronic Sport automatic transmission to drive the rear wheels.

With this setup, the 0-100 km/h sprint is dispatched in 6.5 seconds, and the fastback will hit a top speed of 250 km/h. In terms of efficiency, the 630i has a rated fuel consumption of 7.3 l/100 km, while CO2 emissions is 166 g/km. One notable change from the pre-LCI model is the removal of air suspension, so it’s just passive dampers all around.

As the variant name suggests, the M Sport package is standard here, which adds on a more aggressive front bumper that features more pronounced air inlets. These include a three-section lower intake, while the Air Curtain intakes in the corners that feed into the Air Breather outlets behind the front wheels are more angular.

On that mention, the package also places greater emphasis on the Air Breather slits, accompanied by creased rocker panels. Meanwhile, the rear sports a diffuser insert that is joined by two trapezoidal exhaust outlets, and there’s also an active rear spoiler on the tailgate that automatically deploys at 120 km/h, retracting once the car slows down to 80 km/h – it can also be controlled manually.

Visual changes that come with the facelift start with a recontoured and slightly widened kidney grille (with active shutter) at the front that now framed by a single-piece surround. The headlamps, which are BMW Laserlight items with an LED matrix system, are now sleeker in design and get the same L-shaped LED DRL signature as the latest 5er that also gets official pricing today.

Moving to the rear, the horizontal contour line below the boot lid is now more strongly defined and continues to extend into the top of the taillights. The 630i GT M Sport will be offered in four exterior finishes – Bernina Grey Amber Effect, Mineral White, Carbon Black and Sophisto Grey Brilliant Effect – all paired with 20-inch M light-alloy wheels in a star-spoke style 817 M design, mixed tyres (245/40 front and 275/35 rear) and BMW Individual high-gloss Shadow Line package.

On the inside, the primary revision is the addition of the BMW Live Cockpit Professional system, which packs in two 12.3-inch displays – one acting as a digital instrument cluster and another to handle the duties of the Navigation System Professional infotainment. Joining the system is a 16-speaker, 464-watt Harman Kardon sound system and a range of ConnectedDrive services.

The cabin is trimmed in Dakota leather upholstery, and customers have a choice of either Black or Cognac colours, both with contrast topstitching and piping. Also present is an anthracite headliner, a Sensatec dash, ash trunkwood open-pored trim with Pearl Chrome highlights and a host of M items like illuminated door sill finishers, steering wheel and pedals.

The rest of the kit list consists of powered sports seats, an ambient lighting system with 11 pre-defined lighting designs available in six colours, welcome carpet lights, four-zone climate control with rear vents, Comfort Access, BMW Display Key, a head-up display, a powered rear window sunblind, manual rear side window sunblinds and a powered glass roof.

Safety and driver assistance systems that come standard here include the Driving Assistant package and Parking Assistant Plus with a surround view camera. The former consists of Lane Departure Warning, Lane Change Warning and front collision warning with brake intervention, crossing traffic warning rear, rear collision prevention joined by active cruise control with stop & go function.

Each purchase entitles you to the complete BMW Group Malaysia experience that includes roadside assistance, the BMW Group Loyalty+ mobile app and BMW Privileges card, plus BMW Service Online.