BMW / 27 May 2020

After nearly three years, BMW has given the G32 6 Series Gran Turismo a facelift, or LCI (Life Cycle Impulse) if you follow the company’s lingo. The larger, more spacious sibling to the G30 5 Series, which coincidentally has also been given a refresh, sees revisions to its styling, list of equipment and available powertrains.

In terms of the exterior design, the 6 GT’s kidney grille at the front has been recontoured and slightly widened, complete with a single-piece surround. The grille matches neatly with sleeker headlamps, which adopt the same L-shaped LED daytime running light signature as the new 5er.

Those headlamps are offered as full-LED units as standard and include an adaptive cornering function and BMW Selective Beam non-dazzling High-beam Assistant with matrix technology. For an additional cost, these can be upgraded Adaptive LED headlamps or BMW Laserlight, the latter identified by blue inlays within each cluster.

Other changes include a redesigned and more aggressive front apron, where you’ll find the intake below the grille has now been divided into three segments. This is flanked by two vertically arranged inlets in the bumper corners that work with the car’s Air Curtains, accentuated by arrow-shaped structures.

As for the rear, the updates are a little less pronounced by comparison, with the horizontal contour line below the boot lid made to be more strongly defined and now extends into the flanks of the body.

Additionally, the exhaust tailpipe finishers integrated into the bumper are made to appear even more trapezoidal in shape than before. Cars fitted with the M Sport package will come with a low-set front bumper lip and a prominent rear diffuser element for better aerodynamics.

A selection of new exterior finishes like Phytonic Blue, Piedmont Red, Bernina Grey

Amber, Portimao Blue (for M Sport cars), along with some from the BMW Individual catalogue – Dravite Grey, Tanzanite Blue and Alvit Grey have also been added.

Those with the M Sport package and prefer a stealthy black look can opt for the High-gloss Shadowline package, and the package comes with two options for the brake calipers, including a blue or red finish with the M logo.

Inside, the biggest change is the adoption of the Live Cockpit Professional system, which is now standard with two 12.3-inch displays. As we’ve seen in many recent BMW models, one screen acts as the digital instrument cluster display, while the other handles infotainment. This is linked to BMW Operationg System 7.0 (or iDrive 7) and you get the usual gamut of functions like the Intelligent Personal Assistant, smartphone integration and other connected features.

As you’d expect, there’s a wide range of options made available, incuding Sensatec leather dashboard trim, an electrically powered rear seat bench, massage function for the front seats, BMW Individual trims and upholsteries, four-zone climate control (replaces the standard two-zone system), a panoramic glass sunroof, soft-closing doors, lighting packages, a Bowers & Wilkins sound system and rear-seat entertainment (dual 10.25-inch displays).

At launch, the 6 GT will come with two petrol and three diesel engine options, all of which feature a 48-volt mild hybrid system with a starter-generator. This provides an additional 11 PS (11 hp or eight kW) boost when needed, and the system works with an 11-Ah battery in the engine compartment to also provide smoother auto start stop and coasting functions.

In the petrol camp, the range starts with the 630i, which packs a 2.0 litre turbocharged four-cylinder delivering 258 PS (254 hp) and 400 Nm of torque. This is followed by the 640i and 640i xDrive, both using a 3.0 litre turbo straight-six with 333 PS (328 hp) and 450 Nm.

On the diesel front, the 620d kicks things off with a 2.0 litre turbo-four rated at 190 PS (187 hp) and 400 Nm. A notch above are the 630d and 630d xDrive that pack a 3.0 litre turbodiesel straight-six with 286 PS (282 hp) and 650 Nm, while the most powerful of the bunch is the 640d xDrive with the same engine but tuned to 340 PS (335 hp) and 700 Nm.

All engines are paired with an eight-speed Steptronic automatic transmission by default, but customers can opt for a Steptronic Sport gearbox for even sportier shift characteristics and faster gear changes, with a launch control function to boot. BMW’s xDrive all-wheel drive system is present too, according to the variant names mentioned above.

For the chassis, self-levelling air suspension at the rear axle comes as standard, which can be upgraded to an adaptive two-axle setup with active roll stabilisation (under Executive Drive) for better comfort. All-wheel steering (Integral Active Steering) can also be added on, along with a choice of new 19-, 20- and 21-inch light-alloy wheels.

Lastly, safety and driver assist systems like cruise control with brake function and the Attentiveness Assistant are standard, with plenty of options to bolster the suite. These include Active Cruise Control with Stop & Go function that piles on adaptive cruise control, Speed Limit Info and front collision warning with brake intervention.

Tick the Driving Assistant box and you’ll get Lane Departure Warning, Lane Change Warning, Speed Limit Assist, the aforementioned AEB, rear cross traffic alert and rear collision warning.

Going higher, there’s the Driving Assistant Professional Pacakge that further adds Steering and Lane Control Assistant, Lane Keeping Assistant with active side collision protection, Emergency Stop Assistant, Automatic Speed Limit Assist, front cross traffic alert, Evasion Assistant, junction warning as well as wrong-way driving warning.

Customers also have access to Parking Assistant and Parking Assistant Plus to make parking and manoeuvring easier by way of an around-view 3D monitor, Remote Control Parking via BMW Display Key and a digital video recorder.