2023 G87 BMW M2 in Malaysia – 460 PS, 0-100 in 4.1s; from RM573k for standard model, Pro Package RM617k

5 August 2023

Following the local launch of the G87 BMW M2 in January this year, the high-performance version of the second-generation G42 2 Series Coupe is now making its first public debut alongside the iX M60 at the M4NTAP Festival 2023.

As previously reported, the M2 is available in two versions, with the base option carrying a price tag of RM573,040 on-the-road without insurance. For an extra RM44,000, buyers can get the M2 with the Pro Package that adds more features and brings the asking price up to RM617,040.

These prices are with a standard two-year warranty, but if you want the optional five-year extended warranty and service package, the regular M2’s price rises to RM598,800, while the M2 with the Pro Package costs RM642,800. Each purchase comes with a roadside assistance, BMW Service Online and the BMW Group Loyalty+ Mobile App – BMW Privileges Card.

Regardless of the version you choose, the M2 is powered by a S58 3.0 litre turbocharged straight-six petrol engine that serves up 460 PS (453 hp or 338 kW) at 6,250 rpm and 550 Nm of torque from 2,650 to 5,870 rpm.

Drive is directed to the rear wheels via an eight-speed M Steptronic automatic transmission and Active M Differential, which allows the 0-100 km/h sprint to be completed in just 4.1 seconds. The top speed is 250 km/h, but this can be increased to 285 km/h with the M Driver’s Package, which BMW Malaysia says is available as an option that can be retrofitted at any authorised dealership nationwide.

Other driving-related systems include adaptive M suspension and M Drive Professional, the latter providing drivers with access to the M Drift Analyser and M Laptimer Plus. There’s also M Traction Control with ten stages of intervention thresholds for wheel slip limitation, M Compound brakes with fixed six-piston front and floating single-piston rear calipers as well as an M-specific Servotronic electric power steering system.

Both versions of the M2 sold here come standard with adaptive LED headlamps with high beam assist, the M high-gloss Shadowline exterior package, 20-inch double-spoke Style 930 M light-alloy wheels, M Sport seats, an anthracite headliner, Vernasca leather upholstery, illuminated door card accents (M Highlighters), three-zone climate control, Comfort Access, ambient lighting, a wireless phone charger and powered front seats with driver’s side memory function.

There’s also the BMW Live Cockpit Professional powered by BMW Operating System 8 that includes a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a 14.9-inch central touchscreen and a head-up display. Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support is provided with the Connected Package Professional, which also includes Remote Services.

In terms of driver assistance, you get the Driving Assist Package that includes Lane Departure Warning, Lane Change Warning, Front Collision Warning with brake intervention (collision and pedestrian warning with city braking function), Rear Crossing Traffic Warning, Rear Collision Prevention as well as Speed Limit Info with manual Speed Limit Assistant.

Parking Assistant is also included and consists of the Park Assist function, Active Park Distance Control, Reversing Assistant, Lateral Parking Aid and a reverse camera. Also equipped as standard is cruise control with braking function but not adaptive cruise control.

2023 BMW M2 spec sheet (top), with Pro Package (bottom); click to enlarge

Now that the similarities have been established, let’s focus on why you would want to pay the extra RM44,000 for the Pro Package. As a start, the M2 with the Pro Package comes with extended contents for its Shadowline package, with the stealthy look further accentuated by the included M Lights Shadowline (smoked headlamp housings).

You also get a carbon-fibre roof and brake calipers painted in high-gloss red instead of blue. Inside, the Pro Package swaps out the standard M2’s aluminium ‘Rhombicle’ anthracite interior trim for M carbon-fibre trim, and there are seat belts that bear the M colours. The infotainment system is also linked to a Harman Kardon surround sound system instead of a HiFi loudspeaker system.

Available exterior colours are Zandvoort Blue, Alpine White, Brooklyn Grey, Black Sapphire and Toronto Red, while the interior Vernasca leather upholstery is offered in black with exclusive highlights or blue contrast stitching, as well as Cognac Vernasca leather with décor stitching.

GALLERY: 2023 BMW M2 with Pro Package

